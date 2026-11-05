West Cork Academy gearing up for important fixtures

THE West Cork Academy is preparing for important Subway SFAI U14, U15 and U16 schoolboys national inter-league fixtures over the coming weeks.

The West Cork Academy U14 Schoolboys will be looking to bounce back from their opening-day defeat away to the Cork Schoolboys League in Group G of the SFAI National Inter-League.

Kerry proved too strong at Canon Crowley Park despite impressive performances from Alfie Power, Sonny Crowley, Luca O’Donovan and Zach Murphy last time out. Cork edged West Waterford East Cork (WWEC) 1-0 in the other Group G first round tie on the same day.

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‘Kerry scored early on but it was only 1-0 at the end of a very even first half,’ West Cork U14 Schoolboys Academy coach Shane Hurley commented.

‘Unfortunately, we ran out of steam in the second half and then they (Kerry) got a number of late goals. I don’t think the final score of 6-0 reflects all the hard work that our lads have been putting in.

‘Kerry were the better side, yes, and deserved to win. A few small changes and a bit more work on our fitness will lead to big improvements for our squad. There were also a lot of new players making their West Cork Academy U14 debuts that day against Kerry.

‘It was a tough loss to take after we had enjoyed such a positive pre-season. Michael Burgoyne and I will take a lot of positives from the Kerry game ahead of facing Cork.

‘I’m confident we will see improved performances and results from this West Cork U14 schoolboys squad in the coming weeks.’

West Cork travel to the Cork Schoolboys League on the weekend of November 14th/15th before concluding their Group G fixtures at home to West Waterford East Cork on the weekend of December 5th/6th.

The West Cork Academy U14 schoolboys squad includes Fionn Barrett, Noah Kingston, Eddie Bennett, Zach Murphy, Eoin Hayes, Luca O’Donovan, Tiernan O’Regan, Adam O’Shea, Alfie Power, Mike O’Sullivan, Sonny Crowley, Max O’Keefe, Oscar Ustjanowski, Lachlann Collins, Tadhg Kinsella, David Lyons, Paudie O’Donovan, Cian Owen, Conor Young and Josh Quinn.

Shaun Hough and JJ Hurley’s West Cork Academy U15 Schoolboys begin their 2026 SFAI Inter-League campaign away to Limerick Desmond next weekend (venue and kick-off time to be confirmed). Waterford visit West Cork on the first weekend of December before a local derby away to Cork rounds off the latter’s Group fixtures in early January.

The West Cork Academy’s U16 schoolboys will be eager to rebound from their opening day defeat when Kerry visit next weekend (venue and kick-off time to be confirmed). Hugh McCarthy and Henrikas Dabrys found the net during a 7-2 loss to Cork in Group C of the SFAI U16 National Inter-League. On the same afternoon, Kerry lost 5-0 at home to Limerick District. West Cork U16s host the latter in their final group outing in early December.