Conor Hourihane confident he has left Leicester City as a 'better coach'

CONOR Hourihane feels his time as assistant manager at Leicester City will make him a ‘better coach’ in his next role.

It was announced today that the Bandon man has left the Foxes, having joined as assistant manager to Russell Martin during the summer.

‘We can confirm that Leicester City Assistant Manager Conor Hourihane has left the Football Club. We thank Conor for his contribution during his time with us and wish him well for the future,’ a statement read.

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On his Instagram account, former Republic of Ireland international Hourihane said: ‘Wishing everyone at Leicester City all the very best moving forward, it’s a brilliant club with brilliant people. Really enjoyed my time and learned so much to make me a better coach going into my next role.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor Hourihane (@conor_hourihane)

Commenting on the news, Leicester boss Russell Martin said: ‘I think purely down to a really honest conversation between me and Conor. He really wants to be a manager again. I'm really grateful he joined as a coach and wanted to learn.

‘There's been opportunities that have come up here and abroad that maybe would have interested him if he'd been out of work. So we have to recognise that we want people here that are all in. It frees him up to take an opportunity.’