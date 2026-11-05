Flight at Cork Airport delayed due to bomb threat

A flight at Cork Airport was delayed by more than an hour this morning after the airport received a bomb threat.

The threat was made by an anonymous phone call to the airport and is understood to have involved a Ryanair flight. The scheduled departure was delayed by 90 minutes as a result, as airport security and gardaí conducted in-depth checks and searches.

A spokesperson for Cork Airport confirmed that a threat had been received about a specific flight on Thursday morning and following this "additional security measures" were put in place.

A spokesperson said the airport received an "anonymous threat by phone this morning in relation to a specific flight. Elevated additional security measures were adopted in conjunction with An Garda Síochána. Nothing of concern was identified, and the flight resumed operations with a 90-minute delay. The incident has been fully stood down."

The incident at Cork Airport follows a spate of flight delays and mid-air diversions across Europe as a result of security concerns and bomb threats. The first incident saw an Aer Lingus flight from Dublin bound for Rome diverted to a military base in France.