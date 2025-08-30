Ilen Rovers and Clann na nGael set for U21C final showdown

AFTER 197 days since their Clona Milk U21C semi-final win in February, Ilen Rovers finally face Clann na nGael in Sunday’s divisional decider in Skibbereen (3.30pm) – and boss Timmy McCarthy hopes the long wait pays off.

‘It’s been a really strange year, hard to get momentum going,’ McCarthy admits, reflecting on how Ilen have bridged the gap since beating Randal Óg (6-17 to 1-7) and Gabriel Rangers (3-8 to 1-12) back in February.

Sean Connolly hit 2-3 in that semi-final against Gabriels, Paddy Collins struck the other goal, while Kevin O’Driscoll (0-4) and Simon O’Shea (0-1) were also on target.

‘We started off as a group, then the lads eligible for minor played minor and our older players were with the intermediates and juniors,’ McCarthy explained.

‘It’s been good to get the U21 group back together, and this is where we want to be – reaching the final was our goal.’

He’s hopeful the U21s can give Ilen another lift following the intermediate team’s recent championship win against Boherbue and draw with Kilmurry that have raised the mood in the club.

In recent seasons Ilen had amalgamated with Kilmacabea at U21 level under the Kililen banner, competing at B grade, but now Rovers are fielding their own side again. Again, that’s a positive for Ilen.

Standing in their way is a Clann na nGael outfit with the benefit of a recent semi-final – they edged Kilbrittain 3-8 to 3-6 on August 10th. Paddy McCarthy, James Russell and Ryan Daly got the goals as the Scorchers hit 1-4 in the last ten minutes to snatch victory.

‘That was a good game to have going into a final,’ Clann na nGael U21 manager Ciarán O’Regan agreed. ‘Lads know what we need to do to win,’ he added, pointing to the club’s 2022 Carbery U21C triumph against St Colum’s when the Scorchers ended a 42-year wait for a divisional U21 title.

‘We have a good bit of experience – the core of the team won it three years ago so they know what it takes to win.’

Current captain Paddy McCarthy was central to that 2022 success, as were Hugh O’Donovan, James Russell, Ryan O’Donovan, Gavin McCarthy and Callum Hurley. U21 boss O’Regan also starred that day, hitting 1-5 in the final, so he knows exactly what it takes at this level.

For both clubs, victory in this Carbery decider would be a timely lift in the middle of a hectic season.