Éirinn hits winner to fire Clonakilty to U13 Schoolgirls Premier League glory

CLONAKILTY AFC were crowned 2025 SuperValu West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League's U13 Schoolgirls Premier League champions last week.

The Ballyvackey side registered a narrow 1-0 victory at home to Dunmanway Town last Wednesday evening. Éirinn Coppinger’s solitary strike was enough to earn the hosts all three points.

That outcome meant league pacesetters Clonakilty could no longer be caught by the chasing pack and the newly crowned champions celebrated their title success at the final whistle.

Clonakilty AFC: M Foley, A Gleeson, R Gilmore, A Deiseach, C Kavanagh, É Pattwell, É Coppinger, A Rohan, P O’Mahony, L O’Brien, M Scott, J Cronin, L Harrington, E Murnane Hayes, E Deasy, C Dwyer, L Anglin.

***

Drinagh Rangers joined Clonakilty AFC in a share of the U12 Schoolgirls Premier League’s lead thanks to a 3-0 win away to Lyre Rovers. Matilda Kaiser continued her excellent season with two of her side’s goals. Caelainn Hayes also found the net to move Drinagh level on points with co-leaders Clonakilty.

Elsewhere in the U12 Schoolgirls Premier, Riverside Athletic and Dunmanway Town drew 2-2 in Carbery Park. Fia O’Sullivan netted twice for the visitors but Moya Hennessy and Ella Murray goals earned Riverside a share of the points.

Riverside were on their travels last Monday night, overcoming Sullane 4-1 in Ballyvourney. Ria Buttimer (2), Moya Hennessy and Ria Buttimer found the net with Grace Hoare replying for Sullane.

In the U14 Schoolgirls Premier League Group A, Pippa O’Sullivan’s hat-trick and Izzy Ross’ goal helped Bay Rovers see off Beara United 4-2. Emma Downey and Laoise Murphy Browne were on target for United.

***

Lyre Rovers pushed U16 Schoolgirls Premier League leaders Drinagh Rangers all the way before succumbing to a 3-2 defeat at Canon Crowley Park. Amber Bishop’s brace of goals wasn’t enough for a battling Lyre as Sarah Buttimer, Katie Collins and Niamh Daly efforts made it seven wins in a row for Drinagh.

In the same division, Bay Rovers proved too strong for Clonakilty AFC. The Kealkill club registered a 5-1 victory thanks to Michaela O’Sullivan (2), Katie Murphy, Abbie Arundel and Pippa O’Sullivan strikes. Clodagh O’Regan was Clonakilty’s lone scorer.

Another round of U16 Schoolgirls Premier fixtures took place last Monday evening with Drinagh maintaining their unblemished record thanks to a 3-1 win over Bay Rovers. Abbie Arundel scored for Rovers but Rosie O’Donovan’s hat-trick won it for Rangers.

Lyre Rovers and Clonakilty AFC’s local derby ended 1-0 to the former thanks to Amber Bishop’s lone strike.