Castlelack hit Dunmanway for six to top U12 Premier

IT rained goals during a chaotic week of SuperValu West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls Leagues action across six age-grades.

Castlelack Athletic moved a point clear of the chasing pack atop the U12 Schoolboys Premier League following a 6-0 win at home to Dunmanway Town. Gearoid Evans (2), Josh Quinn, Liam O’Keefe, Jack O’Callaghan and Cian O’Shea were on target for the winners.

Rory Hicks (2) and Diarmuid Thomas Sutton goals helped Drinagh Dynamos get the better of Castlelack United 3-1 in the U12 Schoolboys Championship. Odhran O’Sullivan replied with United’s goal. Kilmichael Rovers lead the table, seven points clear of closest rivals Clonakilty AFC City.

Togher Celtic and Clonakilty United’s U12 Schoolboys League One clash resulted in a 2-0 win for the visitors in Togher. Sean Kennedy’s brace earned United all three points.

In the same division, Conor Kelleher (2) and Darragh Morris strikes earned leaders Sullane a 3-1 victory and all three points away to Beara United in Castletownbere. Tadhg O’Shea replied for Beara.

***

Ardfield began a busy U13 Schoolboys Premier League period with a 3-0 defeat of Dunmanway Town at the Showgrounds. Danny Sutton (2) and Liam Fargnoli scored for the winners.

Elsewhere in the U13 league, Dunmanway Town and Drinagh Rangers’ local derby saw Town come out on top 4-1. Rory Hurley scored for Rangers but Ben Marchie, Patrick Hennigan, Ryan Crowley Healy and Jai Hurley efforts won it for Dunmanway.

An U13 Schoolboys Championship top of the table clash between Castlelack and Beara United resulted in a 4-2 victory for the Castletownbere club.

Beara moved a point clear of their title-rivals thanks to Doire Murphy (2), Jamie O’Driscoll and Miguel Rosales Harrington strikes. John Smithers and Martin Simon replied for second placed Castlelack.

In U13 Schoolboys League One, Daragh Aherne (2), Oisin O’Sullivan, Noah McCarthy, Daniel Brady and Eanna O’Sullivan found the net in Riverside Athletic’s 6-0 victory over Togher Celtic at Carbery Park.

***

A busy week for Clonakilty AFC United in the U14 Schoolboys Championship began with a 3-1 defeat away to Bunratty United. Robert Leahy netted for the visitors but Volodymyr Deidei (2) and Donagh Griffin efforts earned United all three points and top spot in the division.

Two days later, Clonakilty had home advantage for the visit of Skibbereen. The hosts registered a 4-2 victory and leapfrogged Bunratty back into first place.

Michael Collins, Charlie Hennessy, Robert Leahy and Daniel Keohane goals won it for United despite Liam Allan and Fiachra Garrett netting for Skibbereen.

Last Sunday, Clonakilty AFC United were beaten 3-2 by Sullane with Cole O’Tuama (2) and Hennadii Lisovyi netting for the winners. Oliver Hayes and Robert Leahy replied for Clon.

Both of last weekend’s U14 Schoolboys League One fixtures, Clonakilty AFC Spurs versus Bay Celtic and Beara United versus Riverside Athletic, ended 4-4.

Cian Afonso, Adam Daly and George Baker were amongst the goals for Clonakilty in their eight-goal thriller with Bay Celtic. Callum Connolly (2), Cian Hennesy and Alex Cronin were on target for the Kealkill side.

Michael O’Sullivan (2) and Timothy O’Sullivan (2) scored for Beara in their draw with Riverside. Athletic’s scorers included Fionn Daly and Keelan Browne.

***

Castlelack Celtic proved too strong for Skibbereen and ran out 6-0 winners in Group A of the U15 Schoolboys Premier League. The Brinny club moved two points clear of the chasing pack courtesy of Harry Chambers (2), Jack Allen (2) and Odhran Keohane (2) efforts.

In Group B of the U15 Schoolboys Premier, Aaron Hurley netted twice as leaders Togher Celtic got the better of Drinagh Rangers following a 2-1 victory in Togher. In the same group, Castlelack United recorded their first league win by overcoming Kilmichael Rovers 2-0 in Inchisine.

In the U16 Schoolboys Premier League, Dunmanway Town and Castlelack drew 2-2 in Group A. Alex Bramoulle and Eoin O’Connor scored for Town. In the same group, Sam Mahon and Milo Kinsella were amongst the goals as Drinagh Rangers overcame Bunratty United 3-2. Volodymyr Deidei netted twice in reply.