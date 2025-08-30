KNOW YOUR RIGHTS: How to renew your Driving Licence

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has responsibility for driver licensing, while the National Driver Licence Service (NDLS) manages licence applications and renewals.

You can apply to renew your driving licence if it is expiring within 3 months, or it expired less than 10 years ago.

How can I renew my driving licence?

There are two ways that you can renew your driving licence: online at NDLS.ie, or in-person by booking an appointment at an NDLS centre.

Online applications

If you decide to renew your driving licence online, you will need: a Public Services Card* (PSC) and verified MyGovID; proof of your address dated within the last 6 months (if your address is different to the one you provided when you got your Public Services Card); proof that you are normally resident in Ireland if you are not an EU or EEA citizen; a medical report form dated within one month if required, and the application fee of €65 (unless you are 70 or over)

Please note too that if your PSC photo is over 10 years old, you must renew it on MyWelfare first using a verified MyGovID. Then apply online at ndls.ie to renew your driving licence. If you cannot renew your licence online, you must apply to an NDLS centre in person. You must book an appointment to attend an NDLS centre.

You do not have to provide photographs with your application; your photo and signature will be digitally recorded. You no longer need to complete an application form.

In-person applications

You must bring the following documentation with you when renewing your driving licence: your current or most recent driving licence (if your licence has been lost, stolen or damaged you must also bring a valid photo ID with you); proof of your PPS number; application fee of €65 (unless you are 70 or over); proof that you are normally resident in Ireland if you are not an EU or EEA citizen; proof of address, dated within the last 6 months is required if your current address is not recorded on your lost, stolen or damaged permit and it differs from the one you provided when you got your Public Services Card; a Driving Licence Medical Report Form, dated within one month if required; and a Driving Licence Eyesight Report Form, if required

Do I need to complete a Medical report form?

You will need a Driving Licence Medical Report Form if you are applying for driving licence categories C, C1, D, D1, CE, C1E, DE or D1E (buses and trucks), unless you previously provided a medical report which is still applicable.

You will need a Driving Licence Medical Report Form if you are applying for driving licence categories AM, A1, A2, A, B, BE or W (motorcycles, cars and work vehicles) if you have a specific disability or condition).

If you have certain medical conditions, you’ll need to get a Driving Licence Medical Report Form.

If you are 75 or over, you will need a certification of fitness to drive from your doctor to apply for a three-year or a one-year licence.

You can download the medical report form from the NDLS website (it must be printed back to back on one page). You can also get a copy of the form from your local NDLS centre or Citizens Information Centre

Where a medical report form is needed, a registered medical practitioner should complete your medical examination and complete the form. You must sign the declaration on the medical report form in the presence of the registered medical practitioner. It must be submitted within one month of the medical examination.

Do I need an eyesight report form?

Generally, your medical practitioner will report any eyesight issues in the Driving Licence Medical Report Form. However, you will need a Driving Licence Eyesight Report Form if you no longer need glasses or contact lenses to drive (for example, if you’ve had laser eye surgery).

You can download the eyesight report form from the NDLS website (pages 1 and 2 should be printed back to back on one page). It is also available from NDLS centres or Citizens Information Centre. It must be submitted within 1 month of completion.

What happens if my licence has expired for more than 10 years?

If your licence expired more than 10 years ago, you must complete a Driver Theory Test and then apply for a learner driver permit.

How long is a driving licence valid?

A driving licence is valid for 10 years if it is Group 1, i.e. for a motorcycle, car, or tractor. It is valid for five years if it is for a Group 2 vehicle, including buses, trucks, and articulated vehicles.

The duration of a licence issued also depends on your age and medical fitness. For those under 65, the above limits apply. For those aged 65-71, the licence is valid until the eve of your 75th birthday, except in the case of Group 2 vehicles.

Those aged 75 or older, will be furnished with either a one-year or three-year licence, subject to certification by a doctor.

What is the cost of renewing a driving licence?

Both a 10-year and five-year driving licence costs €65; a three-year licence costs €35, and a one-year driving licence based on medical grounds is free of charge. If you are aged 70 or over, when your driving licence is due to expire you will receive a renewal reminder in the post. There is no fee to renew your driving licence.

Any required eyesight tests or medical examinations are not free of charge.