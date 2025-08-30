WEST CORK LEAGUE ROUND-UP: Joe Edmead hat-trick inspires Clonakilty’s cup comeback

JOE Edmead hit a hat-trick as Clonakilty Soccer Club booked their place in round two of the Parkway Hotel/Maybury Coaches Cup with a dramatic 5-4 win over Bay Rovers.

Bay Rovers led 2-1 at half-time thanks to goals from Dan Andrews and Calvin Cronin, with Jack Crowley replying for Clon.

The second half was eventful, to say the least. Edmead struck his first, but Philip Harrington netted twice to push Bay 4-2 in front.

Clon, however, showed why they are the dominant force in West Cork soccer with a stirring comeback. Chris Collins pulled one back on 68 minutes before two late goals from Edmead in the final seven minutes sealed victory for the Premier Division champions.

Elsewhere in round one, Conor Brown and Lorcan O’Brien both scored hat-tricks as Bunratty United eased past Ardfield, 6-1. Brown had his treble wrapped up inside 30 minutes, while O’Brien scored his first before the break. Bunratty led 4-1 at half-time, Jack McGuire converting a penalty for Ardfield, and O’Brien capped an impressive display with two goals in the final ten minutes. Castlelack also advanced, edging Castletown Celtic 1-0.

Meanwhile, Drinagh Rangers progressed to round one following a 5-2 preliminary-round victory over Lyre Rovers. Lyre struck first through Kieran Fitzpatrick after 17 minutes, but Cillian Fitzpatrick levelled soon after before Robbie McQueen gave Drinagh the lead. William Joseph Bailey equalised before the break to make it 2-2. In the second half Drinagh pushed on, with Tom McQueen, Mark Grace and Michael Hennigan all finding the net.

A last-gasp Seán McCarthy strike sent Aultagh Celtic into round one after a 1-0 win over Mizen Hob.

Cup holders Drinagh Rangers B also made it through, edging Aultagh’s second string 2-1. David Curran opened the scoring for Rangers before Luca Hickey Petre equalised from the penalty spot. Evan Fitzpatrick struck the winner in the second half.