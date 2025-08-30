Marty supports the ‘angels’ in Marymount hospice

THE Gaelic games broadcaster said he is conscious of his own mortality and would like to receive hospice care in his final days, having witnessed it first-hand.

He was speaking as ambassador for Bewley’s Big Coffee Morning for Hospice, the annual charity partnership which has raised €47.6m for hospice care since 1992.

The fundraiser, organised by Together for Hospice, takes place nationwide on September 25th.

‘My lust for life is as strong today as it was when I was 22 or 23’ the RTÉ commentator said recently. ‘But as you get older, you’re far more conscious of getting blood tests done, dreading the results but hoping everything is fine. It is the circle of life, all we can do is hope that we can put it (death) off for as long as we can.’

Morrissey said he personally witnessed the compassion shown by hospice staff when relatives received palliative care in the past.

‘I thought it was amazing. Anyone who has visited a loved one in a hospice will be aware of the serenity, peace and joy – the good feeling that a loved one is being really well minded. The work being done by nurses and care staff is truly incredible, they are a gift from God, they are angels. If I was heading into my final days, I would like that for myself and for my family.’

Marty said: ‘What I’m trying to do as ambassador, in a very small way, is to support the people who do it, and I am urging everyone in Cork to go to hospicecoffeemorning.ie and get involved.’