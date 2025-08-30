Clon, Skibb and Scorchers lead way in Carbery JBFC

LAST season’s Carbery Junior B Football Championship finalists Clann na nGael picked up their second win from two games but by the skin of their teeth against Bantry Blues’ seconds, winning 3-10 to 4-6 in Church Cross.

The Drimoleague club is one of three sides to win their opening two rounds of games while Bantry sit joint-bottom.

Clonakilty’s second team also won their second game, beating Dohenys’ seconds 3-16 to 2-8 in Enniskeane. Dohenys have one point on the board but still sit in seventh place in the ten team round-robin.

The top two in the big league phase progress to the semi-finals while third to sixth advance to the quarter-finals.

The significance is Clann na nGael face Clonakilty in round three in Castletownkenneigh on Saturday September 13th (6.15pm).

O’Donovan Rossa B comprehensively disposed of Ilen Rovers’ second string by 5-18 to 1-14 in Durrus to keep their winning run going. Skibb sit joint-top while Ilen have yet to pick up a point. Bantry Blues, also on zero points, are up next for Ilen, on Friday, September 12th in Ballydehob (6.30pm).

A win will do Skibb against Newcestown in Ballinacarriga on September 13th (6.15pm) to make it to the semi-finals.

Bandon’s seconds got their first win of the championship and remained unbeaten after a 2-10 to 1-10 victory over Newcestown B, who won their opening game, in Kilbrittain. Bandon now only need a point in their final game, against St James on September 12th in Barryroe (6.30pm) to progress to the knockout stage.

The final game of round two saw Muintir Bhaire beat St James’ seconds 0-16 to 0-10 in Drimoleague. The Durrus club are in sixth position while James are yet to register a point. A win in their last game against Dohenys on September 13th in Aughaville (6.15pm) would help Muintir Bhaire to progress.