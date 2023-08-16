PHIL Healy decided to pull the plug on this season to make sure she’s in the best shape to attack the next Olympic cycle.

The Ballineen Bullet (28) admits she has endured an ‘extremely tough and testing’ last 16 months as she battled health issues that impacted her training and performances.

Earlier this year Healy withdrew from the 400m at the European Indoor Athletics Championship (though she still competed with the Irish women’s 4x400m relay team) and last week she withdrew from selection for the Irish women’s 4x400m relay team for this month’s World Athletics Championship in Budapest.

She had finished fourth in the women’s 400m final at the recent national championships, well below her best, and then made the decision to call a halt to her season with one eye on the Olympics in Paris next summer.

‘Unfortunately I’ve decided to end my season a little earlier than planned. I need to give my body the best chance of recovering as we go into a big year, ahead of another Olympic Games,’ Healy said.

‘It has been an extremely tough and testing 16 months both mentally and physically, where I questioned continuing with the sport many times. However, nothing is ever linear so we battled on and made a lot of progress in terms of the diagnosis, treatment and regulation of my autoimmune disease. We just lost a lot of consistency and time, training wise.’

Speaking to the Star earlier this year she opened up on her health struggles and how she contemplated if it was the end of her athletics career. Healy battled back though, but has struggled to hit the heights of previous seasons, though she did captain Team Ireland to Division 3 glory at the European Games in Krakow earlier this summer.

Even though the competitor in her would love to race at the Worlds this month, Healy feels the best decision for her now is to rest and reset ahead of winter training. The Bandon AC athlete has been one of the most consistent performers in the past decade, racing in the indoor and outdoor nationals for ten years in a row on top of regularly representing Ireland at World and European level, including the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

‘Of course, I would love to continue the season with the 4x400m relay girls as they prepare for the World Championships after we qualified together at Europeans last year,’ Healy said.

‘A tough call withdrawing from selection, but right now it’s all about recovering mentally and physically and getting my body back to where it needs to be. I’m looking forward to watching all of the Irish team in their respective events at the championships and wish them all the very best of luck.’

Her coach, Shane McCormack, tweeted: It’s been a tough 18 months for Phil, as she has struggled with an autoimmune illness that saw her go from battling for a world indoor tour title in 2022 to struggling to do the basics of training since.

‘Never bet against the person who keeps showing up.’