SLIDESHOW: Goleen celebrate season of success

Cork hurler Shane Kingston is special guest

AFTER A season where Goleen won the county confined and Carbery junior B football championships, as well as the Carbery-Beara junior league Division 2, it was only fitting they celebrated in style.

The Mizen club had their victory dinner dance in Bantry on Saturday night with Cork hurler Shane Kingston coming down West as a special guest.

The Douglas man was staying in Goleen for a weekend last summer and he got to know the team on a night out.

Goleen have 22 wins in their last 27 games and have been one of the stories in West Cork sport in the last year, including four wins in six in the Carbery league Division 1.

Before their venture into the junior A championship, the team, management and club officials enjoyed a well-earned night out.