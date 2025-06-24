SLIDESHOW: Goleen celebrate season of success

Cork hurler Shane Kingston is special guest
AFTER A season where Goleen won the county confined and Carbery junior B football championships, as well as the Carbery-Beara junior league Division 2, it was only fitting they celebrated in style.
The Mizen club had their victory dinner dance in Bantry on Saturday night with Cork hurler Shane Kingston coming down West as a special guest.
The Douglas man was staying in Goleen for a weekend last summer and he got to know the team on a night out.
Goleen have 22 wins in their last 27 games and have been one of the stories in West Cork sport in the last year, including four wins in six in the Carbery league Division 1.
Before their venture into the junior A championship, the team, management and club officials enjoyed a well-earned night out.
The Goleen team with their management and club officers at their victory dinner dance.
Special guest and Cork hurler Shane Kingston with Goleen football team management Shane O'Neill, manager; Jerry Cullinane, selector, and Kieran O'Sullivan, selector.
Leading the team parade to the function room with the three trophies won last year were, Tadhg Cullinane, Padraig Reidy and Ronan Kennedy.
Special guest and Cork senior hurler Shane Kingston presents the team captain Padraig Reidy with his county medal.
At the Goleen GAA Club Victory Dinner Dance in the Westlodge Hotel were, front, from left, Richie Barry, club president; Padraig Reidy, team captain; Shane O'Neill, team manager, and Josephine O'Donovan, club secretary. Back, from left, Jerry Cullinane, team selector; Shane Kingston, Cork senior hurler and special guest; Kieran O'Sullivan, team selector, and Tim Buckley, Carbery communications officer.
Cian Bowen, Flor O'Sullivan and Andrew Murphy.
Paul Collins and Patrick Sheehan.
Cathal O'Sullivan, Shane O'Leary and Darren O'Donovan at the Dinner Dance.