FIVE Skibbereen rowers to fly West Cork flag at senior World Championships

WORLD champions Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy will defend their title at the upcoming World Rowing Championships in Racice, Czech Republic.

As Fintan exclusively told the Star Sport Podcast last month, the all-conquering Skibbereen dream team will look to continue their incredible winning streak in the Irish lightweight men’s double sculls when the Worlds get underway on Sunday, September 18th and run until Sunday, September 25th.

There is a change in the Irish women’s lightweight double with Skibbereen’s Aoife Casey reunited with Mags Cremen, and this means that Leap’s Lydia Heaphy will compete in a single sculls.

Also, the Irish women's four that won an Olympic bronze medal in Tokyo has been reunited, with Aughadown's Emily Hegarty back in the boat alongside Fiona Murtagh (NUIG BC), Eimear Lambe (Old Collegians) and Aifric Keogh (DULBC).

Here are the 13 crews Rowing Ireland are sending to the Worlds (Skibbereen rowers in bold):

PR2 W1x: Katie O'Brien (Galway RC)

PR2 Mix2x: Katie O’Brien (Galway RC) and Steven McGowen (Galway RC).

LM1x: Hugh Moore (QUBBC).

LM2x: Paul O’Donovan (UCC RC) and Fintan McCarthy (Skibbereen RC).

LW1x: Lydia Heaphy (Skibbereen RC).

LW2x: Margaret Cremen (UCC RC) and Aoife Casey (UCC RC).

W1x: Alison Bergin (Fermoy RC).

W2x: Zoe Hyde (Killorglin RC) and Sanita Puspure (Old Collegians).

W2-: Natalie Long (Lee Valley RC) and Tara Hanlon (UCC RC).

W4-: Emily Hegarty (UCC RC), Fiona Murtagh (NUIG BC), Eimear Lambe (Old Collegians) and Aifric Keogh (DULBC).

M1x: Brian Colsh (NUIG BC).

M2x: Phil Doyle (Belfast BC) and Konan Pazzaia (QUBBC).

M4-: John Kearney (UCC RC), Ross Corrigan (QUBBC), Nathan Timoney (QUBBC) and Jack Dorney (Shandon BC).