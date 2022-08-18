EXCLUSIVE: Paul and Fintan set to defend their World title

BY KIERAN McCARTHY

REIGNING champions Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy WILL defend their title at the World Rowing Championships in September.

The two Skibbereen men have formed an incredible team in the Irish men’s lightweight double sculls. They have won Olympic, World and two European golds in a row, their latest success at last weekend’s European Rowing Championships.

After their dominant A final triumph in Munich, Paul suggested that they might not compete at the 2022 World Rowing Championships (September 18th-25th) in Racice in the Czech Republic, but in a Star Sport Podcast exclusive, Fintan says they have now decided to compete at the Worlds.

‘Ya, I think we are going to give it a bash,’ Fintan said.

‘Paul has gone back to university for a few weeks and I’ll be training in Spain. We will try to get together as often as we can, whether that's me flying home or Paul coming out to Spain for a bit.

‘Ya, we are going to head to the world champs and see how we get on. That’s the plan for the moment.’