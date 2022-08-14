Sport

GOLD! Paul and Fintan crowned European rowing champions

August 14th, 2022 12:02 PM

By Kieran McCarthy

Skibbereen's Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan were crowned European champions, again, on Sunday morning. (File photo)

Share this article

DOMINANT as usual, Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy powered to gold and glory at the European Rowing Championships in Munich on Sunday morning.

The Skibbereen duo defended the European crown they won in a dream 2021, and they were the class act in the A final of the men’s lightweight double.

Second at the halfway mark they just edged into first with 500 metres to go, and they pulled away from the Swiss and Italian crews in the final quarter to win in 6:34.72, by almost four seconds from Italy, with Switzerland in third.

 

Also on Sunday morning, Leap’s Lydia Heaphy partnered Margaret Cremen in the Irish women’s lightweight double, and they turned in an heroic performance in the A final. First after 500 metres, they were still in the podium places with 500 to go, sitting in third, but they were just pipped to a bronze medal by the Italianboat, missing out on a medal by less than three-quarters of a second.

Also, Skibbereen rower Aoife Casey finished fourth in the A final of the women’s lightweight single after a brilliant effort that saw her finish less than 1.5 seconds behind the Netherlands’ Martine Veldhuis in third.

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.