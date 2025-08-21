Argideen Rangers finish with a flourish to top Group 3

Argideen Rangers 1-23

Milford 2-15

JOHN MURPHY REPORTS

ARGIDEEN Rangers produced a late scoring burst to finally shake off a dogged Milford challenge in Ovens on Saturday, sealing a second successive win in the Co-op Superstores Premier Junior Hurling Championship.

The Timoleague men, following up on their opening-round victory over Tracton, are now firmly in pole position to qualify from Group 3.

This was no stroll, however. Milford, with their experience at higher grades, matched Rangers stride for stride until the closing stages. Manager Jim Foley admitted his side had to dig deep.

‘We looked nervous in the first half – we had possession but gave it away too easily,’ he reflected. ‘Oddly enough, playing against the wind in the second half suited us. We were more economical, and the three subs we brought on lifted the tempo. It’s a 20–25 man game now, and they showed their worth.’

Foley also praised Milford’s resistance.

‘We knew it would be tough. They didn’t go down lightly. In 2023 we had two wins and still didn’t progress, so nothing is guaranteed, but this keeps the momentum going in both codes in the club.’

The game began at breakneck pace. Rangers captain Matthew Lawton opened with an early score, only for Brian Murphy and Eoin Dillon (free) to reply in style. JM O’Callaghan and the ever-reliable Charlie Twomey were sharp in attack, while Finbarr Butler and Seán Walsh linked up neatly, Walsh forcing a fine save from Milford keeper Eoghan O’Gorman before Butler’s solo run ended with the side-netting rattled.

Milford were unfazed, with Dillon, John O’Flynn, Henry O’Gorman, Murphy and Seánie O’Connell all showing flashes of class. Fergal Walsh fired over a gem as he and midfield partner Cathal O’Donovan ensured a steady supply of quality ball. Scores from Ethan Buckley and Tadhg O’Flynn had Milford on top, and when Anthony Watson’s piledriver rebounded off the post in the 14th minute, O’Connell pounced to bat home. That goal pushed them 1-4 to 0-6 ahead.

Argideen replied with points from O’Callaghan, Walsh and Seán Henchion, though Milford, led by O’Gorman and Dillon, ensured it remained delicately balanced – 1-10 to 0-13 at half-time.

James Crowley was introduced at the interval and quickly made an impact, drawing a foul that Twomey converted. O’Callaghan added a superb long-range point, while Milford’s talisman O’Gorman replied from a free. But Argideen now had a spring in their step, O’Callaghan and O’Donovan adding further scores as their half-back line began to dominate. Lawton, Quinevan and especially Bill Fleming grew into the game, while Holland, Gerry Crowley and Joe Crowley closed down Milford’s supply lines.

James Crowley clipped over a neat score, and soon after substitutes Darragh O’Donovan and Pádraig Butler combined in a move launched by Fleming’s booming delivery. In a crowded square, Butler got the all-important touch to rattle the net. It was a hammer blow to Milford.

When Crowley added a monster point, Rangers looked home, but Milford refused to fold. Sub Tommy Curran scrambled in their second goal after Dillon’s free wasn’t fully cleared. It gave them hope, but time ran out – Rangers were already over the line.

OUR STAR: In a half where all the Rangers defenders stood tall, wing-back Bill Fleming shone brightest, his assured play and timely interventions breaking Milford’s momentum.

Scorers - Argideen Rangers: Charlie Twomey 0-9 (f); JM O’Callaghan 0-4 (1f); Pádraig Butler 1-1; Fergal Walsh, James Crowley 0-2 each; Matthew Lawton, Seán Walsh, Seán Henchion, Seán Maxwell, Cathal O’Donovan 0-1 each. Milford: Henry O’Gorman 0-6 (4f); Brian Murphy, Eoin Dillon 0-3 (f) each; Seánie O’Connell 1-1; Tommy Curran 1-0, Tadhg O’Flynn, Ethan Buckley 0-1 each.

Argideen Rangers: John Sheehan; Darragh Holland, Gerry Crowley, Joe Crowley; Andrew Guinevan, Matthew Lawton, Bill Fleming; Fergal Walsh, Cathal O’Donovan; Seán Henchion, John Michael O’Callaghan, Charlie Twomey; Finbarr Butler, Seán Maxwell, Seán Walsh. Subs: James Crowley for Henchion (ht), Pádraig Butler for Maxwell (46), Darragh O’Donovan for Finbarr Butler (51).

Milford: Eoghan O’Gorman; Ryan O’Gorman, Stephen O’Flynn, Patrick O’Flynn; Daire Hannigan, Eoin Dillon, Kieran O’Flynn; John O’Flynn, Tadhg O’Flynn; Ethan Buckley, Henry O’Gorman, Michael O’Flynn; Brian Murphy, Anthony Watson, Seánie O’Connell. Sub: Tommy Curran for O’Connell (52).

Referee: Brendan Barrett (Shamrocks).