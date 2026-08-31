Eoin Murphy dedicates historic European championship triumph to his late grandmother Philly

EOIN Murphy has been crowned European Apprentice Harness Racing Drivers champion, writes Tim Kelleher.

The 22-year-old apprentice electrician from Inishbeg in Baltimore proved his class at Dundalk Stadium.

The series, which featured 12 up-and-coming drivers from all over Europe, was played out over a five-race format with each of the 12 having four drives – a points system determined the winner.

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In the opening leg, Murphy was driving race favourite Juvenile, who was in front after four furlongs but surrendered the lead. But in a driving finish, the West Cork man managed to reel in Jelina Benoit with Spanish driver Adria Riera Vaquer, and Garmin Marandais back in third, driven by Lynus Lannoo from Belgium. The winner is owned and trained by William Flanagan from Dublin.

The second race of the series saw Murphy driving Kaos De La Cote for Jim Galway from Belfast. He was well supported in the market along with Ksar De Mone, who had Maltese reinsman Daniel Debono in the bike.

The pair were prominent throughout the mile-and-a-quarter trip but, in the final furlong, Kaos De La Cote found more on the tapeta surface to give Murphy his second winner and put him in a strong position to secure the title.

The Irish were now rolling in with their driver and Ilda Manchotte was the next drive for Murphy and was again the punter's choice. He was prominent in the early stages but Crack Marancourt hit the front turning for home and was too good for Jet Force One with Ilda Manchotte back in third. The winner was driven by Adria Riera Vaquer, who was now the nearest challenger to Murphy on the leaderboard.

The next race was then basically the showdown between Murphy and Vaquer. Here, Murphy was on Hope De Guinette and Vaquer on Isba Quick. It was the former who was bet on as if defeat was out of the question – the evens that was chalked up in the betting ring were met with a major onslaught and Hope De Guinette eventually went to post at 1/2.

Both horses were drawn in the second line but Hope De Guinette was better positioned and was in front after two furlongs. Murphy was now dictating matters up front and held his charge well in the fractions. With two furlongs to trot, Murphy went for home and was never in danger, winning by three lengths from the staying on Funky De Noyer. Murphy saluted the crowd and became the first Irish driver to capture this coveted crown.

Dundalk has rarely seen a welcome-back and parade-ring celebration like the one for Hope De Guinette. The winner is owned by the Roche brothers from Baskin Lane in north County Dublin along with Joe Gannon. When the Joyce and McAleer cousins joined in with the Roche entourage, it was organised bedlam, with Eoin Murphy held shoulder high for almost ten minutes. To be fair, the large Cork contingent also joined the celebrations.

When calm was restored, Murphy was presented the winning trophy by IHRA Chairman Mark Flanagan.

It was an emotional victory for Murphy as his grandmother Philly Burchill, one of his biggest supporters, had passed away over the weekend.

‘It was an honour to represent Ireland here in Dundalk and to win the championship is something that I could only have dreamt of as a youngster growing up in Baltimore,’ Murphy said.

‘Dad (Taghg) and my uncle Donal were both really good drivers and I have learned so much from them.

‘Nana Philly passed away on Friday night, which was a real bombshell for the family. She was a great supporter and was racing every day. I know she was looking down, supporting me and this win is dedicated to her.

‘I can’t forget to thank Michael O’Driscoll and all in the Tanyard Bar in Skibbereen, my sponsors.’

As mentioned earlier, Eoin is a son of Tadhg Murphy, who was one of the top drivers of his time and was the winner of The Southern Champion drivers championship on several occasions in the past. His mother Christine (Burchill) Murphy comes from a family in Rineen, Castlehaven, that is steeped in breeding, showing and racing horses over many years with recent wins at the RDS in Dublin.

It’s important to pay respect to the matriarch of the family, Philly, who was laid to rest on Sunday morning in Castlehaven. Along with her late husband Sammy, she guided her siblings in all equine matters and was a great supporter and mentor to all.