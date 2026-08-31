Old Head of Kinsale golf links secures approval for major extension ahead of 2027 Ryder Cup

A WORLD-RENOWNED West Cork golf links is setting its sights on next year’s Ryder Cup after securing planning permission for a major extension.

The clubhouse at the Old Head of Kinsale course is set for expansion after owners Ashbourne Holdings Ltd secured approval for eight new guest rooms bringing the total to 28 bedrooms.

The golf links, widely regarded as one of the top courses in the world, attracts 20,000 golfers each year with 80% flying in from abroad, and half from the US.

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The planning application makes reference to the 2027 Ryder Cup in Adare with Ashbourne Holdings Ltd suggesting it’s a golden opportunity for Ireland to seal its reputation as a premier destination for golfing holidays.

‘The event is expected to attract a substantial influx of high-spending international visitors, particularly from North America, while also generating extensive global media exposure for Ireland’s golf offering,’ the application states.

‘By expanding the quality and range of onsite hospitality offerings, Old Head aims to encourage longer dwell times, transforming what might otherwise be a transient visit into an overnight or multi-day stay.

‘This is particularly relevant in the context of Ryder Cup-related travel, where demand for premium accommodation and exclusive experiences is expected to exceed supply in the immediate vicinity of Adare.’

It’s not the only West Cork tourist hotspot bidding for a piece of the Ryder Cup action. The Port of Cork is hoping to attract superyachts and luxury visitors to Bantry during Ryder Cup week.

A delegation recently flew to Miami in Florida where they made their case to representatives of yachting charter companies in a bid for Bantry to become the playground of the rich during the prestigious golfing event from September 13th to 19th, 2027.

The Old Head golf links, which opened in 1997, has hosted Bill Clinton, Tiger Woods and a host of other celebrities.

Cork County Council granted planning permission for extensions, imposing five conditions, including a development contribution of €35,584.05.