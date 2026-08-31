Ardfield are ready for their return to the big time ahead of West Cork League Premier Division kick-off

ARDFIELD are gearing up for their first West Cork League Premier Division campaign in 13 years.

It's been close to four months since Ardfield defeated Bay Rovers to clinch the Championship division title in the final game of the 2025/26 season.

Having claimed the WCL Championship Cup and reached a second consecutive Beamish Cup final, Johnny Lawless’ side finished off the campaign in style by punching their ticket back to the big time.

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Surprisingly, it is 13 years since the club last plied their trade in the region’s top-ranked division.

Building patiently through their underage academy teams, Ardfield were able to call on quality players like Aaron O’Brien, Niall Keane, Sam Linehan, Sean Lawless, Paul Hodnett and Conor Twomey.

They will need their entire squad performing at its best against Drinagh Rangers, Dunmanway Town and especially in local derbies with Clonakilty AFC and Lyre Rovers.

‘There are some huge games to look forward to. Mousey (Clonakilty AFC manager John Leahy) has already been on to me about facing us down in Darrara!’ Ardfield manager Johnny Lawless told The Southern Star.

‘I haven’t got grief from anyone else but sure he had to start the ball rolling early!

‘We are looking forward to those local derbies with Clon, facing Lyre Rovers and the two Drinaghs. You can’t count out Dunmanway, Togher or Bunratty United either.

‘Hopefully, with so many quality teams playing in the Premier Division, it is going to be an exciting league this year.’

The new West Cork League season is scheduled to kick off on the first weekend of September.

As newly-promoted champions, Ardfield are eager to get going and should have a full squad to choose from.

‘Most of the squad will be coming back,’ Lawless confirmed.

‘We have a few lads out with injuries at the moment. Speaking to a lot of them at our recent awards night, they are really looking forward to the new season.

‘We are all looking forward to having a crack off playing the best West Cork League teams.’

Ardfield pipped Bunratty United and Beara United for the Championship league trophy by a single point last term.

Scoring 60 goals and losing just one of their 20 league fixtures, Lawless’ side were worthy champions.

Add in their experience of reaching back-to-back Beamish Cup finals at Turner’s Cross, and the current Ardfield squad looks equipped to hold their own against the region’s top clubs.

More importantly, lifting two trophies last season provided a welcome boost ahead of their return to Premier Division football.

‘When we first started out, we said it would be nice to win something, so lifting those two trophies was a huge boost for the lads,’ Lawless confirmed.

‘We know we are good enough to compete at this level.

‘Making two consecutive Beamish Cup finals, losing the first one to Premier champions, Clonakilty, and Drinagh who were also league champions, those were tough games.

‘Hopefully, those experiences will stand to us.’

Ardfield lost only one of their first eight Championship games last term. Getting off to another positive start will be crucial to the Showgrounds-based club’s aspirations of bedding in among the top tier.

‘You’re really chasing your tail and putting yourself under pressure if you lose your first couple of games, especially this year, as it’s a seriously strong league,’ Ardfield’s manager added.

‘When you consider how close it (Premier) was last year. There were only two points between Drinagh and Clonakilty at the end of the season. Togher Celtic weren’t far behind them either.

‘Look around the rest of the league, Dunmanway Town are building a very strong team. Bunratty United and ourselves had a couple of ding-dong battles as well last year.

‘Drinagh A look a very good team. Lyre, if they get all their players back, will be another strong opponent.

‘It will be really important that we don’t lose too many games in our first couple of outings anyway.’

Ardfield have built a dedicated band of supporters off the back of twice playing high-profile cup finals at Turner’s Cross in recent times.

Lawless hopes the feel-good factor surrounding his newly-promoted club will attract new Ardfield fans to the Showgrounds as well as away venues over the coming months.

‘We had a nice crowd following us throughout last year,’ he said.

‘Lots of supporters got behind us at our two Beamish Cup final appearances at Turner’s Cross which was lovely to see.

‘So, hopefully, more people from Ardfield, Rosscarbery or wherever will come out and watch Ardfield play this season, especially younger supporters.

‘Maybe some 15 to 17-year-olds will see us and realise they wouldn’t mind playing for the club in years to come.’