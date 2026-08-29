WEST CORK SOCCER ROUND-UP: Lyre Rovers and Dunmanway Town's girls’ teams in top form

LYRE Rovers and Dunmanway Town recorded impressive SuperValu West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League victories to move top of their respective schoolgirls divisions.

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U13 Schoolgirls Premier League leaders Dunmanway Town defeated Castlelack 2-0 thanks to Olivia Chambers and Chloe O’Farrell goals in Brinny.

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Alice O’Sullivan (2), Eabha O’Leary and Jane Vos strikes earned Lyre Rovers a 4-2 win at home to Sullane in the U14 Schoolgirls Premier League. Aoife Ní Aodha was amongst the goals for Sullane.

Lyre Rovers enjoyed an equally important victory over Dunmanway Town to move a point clear at the summit of the U15 Schoolgirls Premier League. Lilly Duggan scored for Town but Katelyn Ponton (penalty) and Sarah Walsh efforts won it 2-1 for a delighted Rovers.

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Castlelack Celtic remain the team to catch atop the U12 Schoolboys Premier League following the latest round of action.

Celtic’s 4-1 win at home to Clonakilty AFC Wanderers has kept the Brinny club two points clear of the chasing pack. Conor Ryan (2), Gearóid Linehan and Gavin Kerr strikes won it for the league leaders. Hughie McAuley was Clonakilty’s lone scorer.

Second placed Drinagh Rangers’ title hopes suffered a setback following a 2-2 draw away to Dunmanway Town. Jack Hicks and Ryan O’Donovan netted for Town with Charlie Beamish and Sean Hamilton scoring for Rangers.

Skibbereen Dynamos moved into a share of second place courtesy of a 3-1 defeat of Clonakilty AFC Rovers. Oran Werner scored for Rovers but Charlie Leung (2) and James McDonagh efforts earned Skibbereen an important victory.

Bay Rovers’ dominance of the SuperValu U12 Schoolboys Championship continued with a convincing win away to Ardfield.

The Kealkill club moved seven points clear of their nearest challengers thanks to Johnnie Russell (4), Lucas Forde, Rory Murnane and Morgan Coleman goals. Kolja Lamprecht was Ardfield’s scorer.

Into SuperValu U12 Schoolboys League One where Darragh Morris’ brace of goals helped league leaders Sullane overcome Skibbereen Celtic 4-1 at Ollie McCarthy Park. Ted O’Neill replied for Celtic.

In the same division, Matilda Kaiser scored twice for Drinagh Dynamos in a 2-2 draw with Skibbereen Celtic. Ted O’Neill and James Hayes strikes earned Skibb a share of the points.

Riverside Athletic edged Togher Celtic 3-2 following a cracking League One clash in Togher. Sophie Buston and Leo Hubbard netted for Togher. Johnny McCarthy (2) and Moya Hennessy's efforts won it for Athletic.

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Clonakilty AFC Reds and Drinagh Rangers produced a seven-goal classic in the SuperValu U14 Schoolboys Premier League at Ballyvackey.

A 4-3 victory saw Clonakilty leapfrog their opponents into first place in the division. Rocco O’Reilly Bermueller and Charlie Ryan Daly were amongst the goals for Drinagh.

In the U14 Schoolboys Championship, leaders Skibbereen Dynamos edged Riverside Athletic 2-1 thanks to a Sean Hurley brace. Euan Buttimer replied for Riverside.

U14 Schoolboys League One pacesetters Bay Rovers proved too strong for Togher Celtic, running out comprehensive winners in Kealkill. Tadhg Harrington (4), Oskar Ustjanowski (3), Nathan Meaney, Charles Allen and Jack O’Kane were on the winners’ scoresheet. Aaron O’Callaghan and Justin McCarthy were Togher’s goal scorers. Ben Egan and Liam Ahern strikes earned second placed Lyre Rovers a 2-0 victory at home to Skibbereen Celtic.

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Beara United overcame Skibbereen 5-3 in the U15 Schoolboys Premier League at Ollie McCarthy Park. James O’Donovan (2), Brendan O’Connor (2) and Conall Lowney were on target for Beara. Prior to that clash, Charlie Heaton-Jones and Fiachra Garrett found the net in Skibb Celtic’s 2-2 draw with Lyre Rovers.

An Oran Keohane hat-trick earned U16 Schoolboys Premier League leaders Castlelack all three points and a 3-0 victory at home to Drinagh Rangers.

In the same division, Clonakilty AFC proved too strong for Kilmichael Rovers, running out comprehensive winners at Ballyvackey. Sean Jordan (2), Mattie Coffey (2), Ruairi O’Donnell, Michael O’Donovan and Ben O’Regan netted Clon’s goals.