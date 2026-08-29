Amazing Grace! Mark hits four goals in Drinagh Rangers rout in Parkway Hotel/Maybury Coaches Cup

MARK Grace scored four goals as Drinagh Rangers beat Aultagh Celtic B 9-0 in a first-round clash in the Parkway Hotel/Maybury Coaches Cup.

Padraic Hegarty (2), Sean Calnan, Padraig Cronin and Damien Fernandes were also on target in this comprehensive rout.

In a busy weekend in the cup, Clonakilty AFC defeated Castlelack 3-1, with goals from Joe Edmead (2) and Alex O’Regan. Brian Lordan scored a late consolation for Castlelack.

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Bunratty United held their nerve in a penalty shoot-out to get the better of Dunmanway Town after a 3-3 draw. Eoin Buckley, Oisin O’Connell and Barry O’Donovan all scored for Dunmanway, while Ryan O’Neill, Keith O’Sullivan and James McKnight were on target for Bunratty, who won the shoot-out 5-3.

Goals from Andrew O'Brien, Euan Lehane, Donnacha Collins and Jack Hennigan fired Togher Celtic to a 4-1 victory over Castletown Celtic, who replied with a Jerry Galvin effort.

Also, Kilbrittain Rovers beat Beara United 4-2 with goals from Alan Burke (2), Darragh Murphy and Dylan Crean. An own goal and a Richard Murphy effort were Beara’s reward.

Skibbereen Celtic and Bay Rovers drew 2-2. After Carlos Fernandez gave Bay an early lead, goals either side of half-time from Adam O'Donovan put Skibb ahead before James Desmond equalised after 71 minutes.

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In the West Cork League O33s Masters Cup final, Bandon AFC will take on Drinagh Rangers this Sunday.

In the semi-finals, Bandon beat Sullane 3-2 after extra time. Padraig Clifford and James O’Connor scored for Sullane, but Bandon won thanks to efforts from Edwin Andepu, Jason Coughlan and Andrew Daunt.

The other semi-final also went to extra time before Drinagh Rangers beat Dunmanway Town 2-1. Shane Connolly equalised for Drinagh after Colm O’Neill gave Dunmanway the lead. Gavin Beamish came up trumps with the Drinagh winner.

In WCL O33s Masters Shield quarter-finals, Aultagh Celtic defeated Bay Rovers 1-0 after a Shaun Mannix winner. Also, Beara United beat Clonakilty AFC 5-2 with goals from Denis McCarthy (2), Jerome O'Dwyer, Brian Walsh and David O’Sullivan Greene. Poitr Stankiewicz and Alan Ward scored for Clon.