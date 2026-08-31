National Slow Down Day to tackle traffic activity near schools

An Garda Síochána, in partnership with the Road Safety Authority (RSA) and other stakeholders, will carry out a 24-hour nationwide speed enforcement operation today as part of National #SlowDown Day.

The initiative will run from midnight Sunday August 30th for a 24-hour period until Monday August 31st, aiming to promote safer driving and reduce speed-related collisions nationwide, coinciding with the first full week of schools reopening across the country when there will be higher volumes of traffic on our roads.

On this operation there will also be a specific focus in relation to traffic activity in the vicinity of schools at opening and closing times.

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With an increase in road use comes a higher risk of fatal or serious injury road traffic collisions.

An Garda Síochána conducts several high-profile National #SlowDown Days each year, aimed at raising awareness about the dangers of speeding. These operations serve to remind motorists of the serious risks associated with excessive or inappropriate speed, promote greater compliance with speed limits and support efforts to deter and detect dangerous driving behaviours.

Driving above the legal speed limit — or at a speed unsuitable for current road, weather or traffic conditions — not only endangers the driver but also puts other road users at significant risk. Excessive speed reduces a driver’s ability to respond to unexpected hazards and increases the likelihood of losing control, which can result in serious or fatal collisions.

Speeding can have devastating consequences — not just for the driver, but for other innocent road users. The faster a vehicle is travelling, the more severe the impact in the event of a collision.