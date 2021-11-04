Sport

Enya Breen and Laura Sheehan named in Ireland squad

November 4th, 2021 12:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

Ireland rugby international Enya Breen has been named in the latest Irish squad.

WEST Cork duo Enya Breen and Laura Sheehan have been named in the 33-player Ireland Women’s squad for the upcoming Autumn Tests against USA and Japan at the RDS Stadium.

Skibbereen woman Breen (who plays for UL Bohemians and Munster) and Urhan native Sheehan (will lines out for Exeter Chiefs in England) both hope to feature when Ireland take on the USA on Friday, November 12th (7.15pm) and Japan on Saturday, November 20th (3pm).

Head coach Adam Griggs’ Ireland team will be eager to bounce back from their recent disappointment at missing out on qualification for next year’s World Cup in New Zealand.

