Dripsey and Donoughmore will meet in Mid Cork junior hurling final

THERE will be an unexpected pairing in this year’s Mid Cork junior hurling final when Dripsey face Donoughmore in the decider, writes Brendan Kenneally.

Dripsey have one Mid Cork title to their credit, won in 2008 in a campaign which ended with them crowned as All-Ireland junior champions. Donoughmore have never won the Mid Cork hurling title but were the team Dripsey defeated in that historic 2008 Muskerry final.

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Donoughmore 2-19

Inniscarra 1-16

Mid Cork league champions Donoughmore lost their opening championship Group 2 game to Ballincollig on a wet and windy day in early August, but they recovered and won their remaining three group games to qualify for the semi-final stage.

Likewise Inniscarra, who lost their first outing to Grenagh but were most impressive since, recording four wins in Group 1 to qualify for the tilt with Donoughmore. Both teams therefore went into the semi-final at Blarney with high expectations.

After the opening ten minutes, the sides were level at 0-3 each, but then Inniscarra went three clear with points from Seán Quinlivan, James O’Mahony and Michael O’Connell.

Donoughmore did not wilt and were level again at 0-6 each by the 16th minute, David McDonnell, Kevin O’Connell and ace free-taker Colm O’Callaghan on target. The latter then put Donoughmore into the lead, and Paddy Murphy and Liam O’Sullivan fired over points, all in a superb point-a-minute spell.

Shane O’Mahony broke the sequence with an Inniscarra point after 20 minutes and added another soon after, both from frees.

Colm O’Callaghan tapped over another free for Donoughmore, awarded by referee Brendan Barry-Murphy because of sideline verbals. Inniscarra’s James O’Mahony had a late score to leave the minimum between the teams at the break, Donoughmore ahead by 0-10 to 0-9.

Donoughmore forced the pace in the third quarter to maintain the lead but Inniscarra matched then score for score. It was 0-15 to 0-14 after 49 minutes when Inniscarra captain Michael O’Connell fired over an equaliser after a dashing run. Both sides were playing well now and David McDonnell, under pressure, had a Donoughmore point to put his side back in front.

Then came the decisive break that turned the game in the winners’ favour. A delayed clearance in the Inniscarra goalmouth led to a scramble from which McDonnell forced the ball over the line to give his side an enormous boost.

Shane O’Mahony cut the deficit back to a goal from an Inniscarra free, but two minutes later Donoughmore corner forward Paddy Murphy scored a wonderful goal, dispossessing a defender 30 metres out before running on and burying the sliotar in the net. Murphy added a point and Donoughmore were leading 2-17 to 0-16 with 57 minutes on the clock.

Inniscarra battled on against the tide and were rewarded with a late Jack Shine goal but a confident Donoughmore were in command.

Scorers

Donoughmore: C O’Callaghan 0-8 (6f); D McDonnell, P Murphy 1-2 each; L O’Sullivan 0-3; D Holland 0-2; K O’Connell, S Barrett 0-1 each.

Inniscarra: Shane O’Mahony 0-8 (7f); J Shine 1-1; James O’Mahony, M O’Connell 0-2 each; M Nagle, S Quinlivan, A Doyle 0-1 each.

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Dripsey 2-16

Grenagh 1-16

Dripsey inflicted the first championship defeat of the year on Grenagh in the Mid Cork semi-final at Ballinora and so will meet Donoughmore in the final.

Grenagh were strongly fancied to advance to the final but Dripsey gave their best display of the year. Their younger players came of age whilst their old brigade, including John Carey at full back making his first appearance of the season, once again rose to the occasion.

Dripsey led by a point after 15 minutes but helped by a Ronan Canavan goal direct from a sideline cut in the 29th minute, led by 1-9 to 0-8 at the break.

After the resumption, Dripsey were on top and increased their lead. A goal from Charlie O’Callaghan for Dripsey in the 40th minute was matched by a Grenagh goal from Robert Coleman two minutes later, Dripsey led by 2-13 to 1-10 at the start of the final quarter.

Dripsey had gone eight points clear by the 49th minute but then Grenagh mounted a stirring comeback. Five unanswered points in a row set the scene for a thrilling finale but the Dripsey rearguard held out until the four minutes additional time played was over.

Scorers

Dripsey: Ronan Canavan 1-8 (1-0 sideline, 1 65, 3f); C O’Callaghan 1-2; Eoghan Maher 0-5 (1f); M O’Sullivan 0-1.

Grenagh: D Twomey 0-9 (6f); R Coleman 1-1; S Morley 0-3 (1f); K Cummins, S Joyce, C Cronin 0-1 each.

Dripsey: Diarmuid O’Riordan; Cathal O’Connell, John Carey, Sam Manley; Dean O’Sullivan, Mark O’Connell, Colm O’Connell; Kevin Rock, Shane Burke; Ronan Canavan, Eoghan Maher, George Feeney; Michael O’Riordan, Mark O’Sullivan, Charlie O’Callaghan.

Subs: Dean O’Sulllivan, Jack Casey.

Grenagh: James Walsh; Kevin O’Neill, Kelvin Cummins, Paul Barry-Murphy; Peter McSweeney, Ted Twomey, John Lehane; Shane Morley, Seán Joyce; Darragh Kenny, Seamus Cronin, Cathal Cronin; Robert Coleman, Seán Bourke, Dan Twomey.

Subs: David Coleman, Paul Ahern, Brian Walsh.

Referee: Joe Larkin (Ballinora).