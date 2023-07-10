Double dream on for Plunketts

ST OLIVER PLUNKETTS are on a role for the double.

They beat Iveleary on Saturday last in Dunmanway in the Co-op Superstores Confined Junior B HC semi final by 0-14 to 2-7.

This resulted in Plunketts securing a second county final in the space of a week after their footballers beat Goleen in the Bon Secours Confined Junior B FC semi final by 0-8 to 0-7.

The Ahiohill club will play the first of their two county finals next Saturday 15th July, with the football team up against Ballyphehane in Pairc Ui Rinn at 3.30pm.

Their second county final will take place in the same venue on Saturday 22nd at 3.30pm against Ballyclough.

Worth noting too that they have won every single game in both championships.

A record that is unmatched by any club in the championships.

Excitement and expectation is building in the club ahead of two big weekends for the community and the locals are heading in their droves to the second biggest stadium in the county.