Doheny GAA Club launches Sam Maguire Centenary Commemoration programme

DOHENY GAA Club has announced a major weekend of commemorative events in February to mark the centenary of the death of Sam Maguire, one of the most influential figures in the history of the Gaelic Athletic Association and the man whose name is forever associated with Gaelic football's most iconic trophy.

Taking place from Friday, February 5th to Sunday, 7th, the commemorative weekend will celebrate the life, achievements and enduring legacy of the Dunmanway native whose contribution to the GAA continues to be recognised throughout Ireland and across the global Gaelic games community.

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Organised by the Sam Maguire Commemorations Sub-Committee of the Doheny GAA Club, the programme will bring together members of the GAA family, historians, community organisations, schools, public representatives and visitors from across Ireland and overseas. The weekend has the support of the GAA’s National History & Commemorations Committee and will be attended by Uachtarán CLG, Jarlath Burns.

The commemorative programme will feature a number of significant events, including:

The unveiling of a specially commissioned bronze bust of Sam Maguire, creating a permanent tribute to one of Dunmanway's most distinguished sons.

The official opening of the Sam Maguire Walkway, a new heritage walkway around the perimeter of Sam Maguire Park designed to celebrate and preserve the story of Sam Maguire and his connection to the town.

A major historical symposium, bringing together leading historians, authors and GAA scholars to explore the life, times and legacy of Sam Maguire.

A commemorative football fixture between representative teams from Cork and London GAA, recognising Sam Maguire's lifelong connection to both Cork and London and his pivotal role in the promotion of Gaelic games abroad.

An ecumenical service and wreath-laying ceremony will be held to honour Sam Maguire's life and legacy, bringing together community representatives, sporting organisations and civic leaders in remembrance and reflection.

Heritage tours and commemorative ceremonies at locations associated with Sam Maguire's life and legacy.

Community and cultural events designed to involve local schools, clubs, organisations and visitors in the celebrations.

The programme is being coordinated by the Sam Maguire Commemorations Sub-Committee, established by the Doheny GAA Club to ensure that the centenary is marked in a fitting and lasting manner.

Speaking on the launch of the programme, Mark Farr, Chairman of the Doheny GAA Club, said: 'As we mark the centenary of Sam Maguire's passing, the Doheny GAA Club is proud to honour the legacy of a native son of Dunmanway whose name has become synonymous with Gaelic football and Irish sporting heritage.

His enduring connection to our community remains a source of immense pride and inspiration for generations past, present and future.'