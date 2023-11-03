Crowley back in the squad as Coombes starts for Munster

BY SEÁN HOLLAND

THERE will be plenty of West Cork involvement in the Munster team for this Saturday’s United Rugby Championship clash against the Dragons in Musgrave Park at 5.15pm.

Skibbereen’s Gavin Coombes starts at number eight, while Bandon RFC star Jack Crowley returns to action this week after shining at the Rugby World Cup. Jack will start from the bench on Saturday.

This weekend’s game gives the province a chance to give a few new faces a run out. They’ll be first starts for Alex Nankivell, Seán O'Brien and Tony Butler with seven Academy players also included in the squad to face the Welsh outfit.

Munster will be looking to get back to winning ways after drawing away to Italian side Benetton Treviso 13-13 last weekend.

The game will be shown live on RTE2 with coverage beginning from 5pm.