Cork’s All-Ireland ladies' football adventure will start in July

CORK’S bid to end Dublin’s dominance of the TG4 All-Ireland senior football championship will start in July and, hopefully, end in glory on Sunday, September 5th.

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) has confirmed that the All-Ireland championships will throw-in in July after the conclusion of the 2021 Lidl National Leagues that start on May 23rd.

The championships will start on the weekend of July 10th/11th, with the All-Ireland finals scheduled for September 5th – and Cork fans will hope the Rebels are in action that day as they look to stop Dublin’s five-in-a-row bid.

In the 2020 All-Ireland final last December Dublin beat Cork by 1-10 to 1-5, so the Rebels – captained by Ballinascarthy’s Martina O’Brien (pictured) this season – will want to reverse that result this year.

The draws for the 2021 TG4 All-Ireland championships will be made shortly – with the 2020 semi-finalists seeded, as they were for last year’s championship.

Counties can commence their club championships when they are knocked out of the All-Ireland series, while it was also decided by the LGFA’s Management Committee that the provincial championships will not form part of the All-Ireland inter-county series for 2021.

Provincial championships can be run later in the year, however, if provinces see an opportunity to do so.

The LGFA’s Management Committee also took the decision to pay match-day player expenses at 30 cents per mile for the travelling teams during the 2021 Lidl National Leagues.

The LGFA will also be in a position to announce underage fixtures shortly.