Cork footballers: We will not be playing the match in any other venue than Páirc Uí Rinn

THE Cork senior football team has urged the Munster Council to reverse its decision to move their upcoming Munster SFC semi-final from Páirc Uí Rinn to Fitzgerald Stadium.

The Rebels, in a statement issued to the42.ie, have insisted that they will not play the game – on May 7th – in Killarney.

With Cork GAA HQ Páirc Uí Chaoimh unavailable due to Ed Sheeran’s concerts at the end of the month, the provincial semi-final was fixed for Páirc Uí Rinn – but on Wednesday night the Munster Council confirmed the game would be moved to Fitzgerald Stadium to accommodate an expected larger attendance than Páirc Uí Rinn’s current capacity.

But the latest twist in this saga has seen Cork footballers take a stand, citing that the ‘decision to take the game to Killarney is driven by the financial benefits resulting from a larger crowd.’

The full statement reads: ‘As players and management our sole focus is on preparing and playing to the best of our ability next month in the Munster Championship, representing our families, our clubs and our county. We did not envisage needing to issue this statement.

‘Cork and Kerry have long had an agreement in place to decide home and away fixtures. This year’s fixture is a home game for Cork, as initially announced in a press release by Munster GAA on the 4th of March.

‘We believe the decision made this week by the Munster Council must be reversed.

‘The decision to take the game to Killarney is driven by the financial benefits resulting from a larger crowd. We feel this reasoning sets a bad precedent, it is wrong and it goes against the values of the Gaelic Athletic Association.

‘As such, we are preparing for the Munster Football Semi-Final on 7 May 2022 to be played in Páirc Uí Rinn.

‘We will not be playing the match in any other venue.

‘Regards,

‘The Cork Senior Football Players & Management.’