Cork v Kerry Munster SFC clash moved from Páirc Uí Rinn to Fitzgerald Stadium

CORK'S Munster SFC semi-final against Kerry on May 7th has been moved to Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney, the Munster Council has confirmed.

The derby was originally fixed for Páirc Uí Chaoimh but when it became unavailable because of Ed Sheeran's concerts at the end of April, it was then switched to Páirc Uí Rinn.

But the Munster Council, citing the smaller capacity at Páirc Uí Rinn as the reason, has moved the game from Cork to Killarney. It now has a 6pm throw-in.

As a result, the next two meetings of Cork and Kerry in the Munster Senior Football Championship will take place at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

'At a meeting of the Munster CCC held this evening (Wednesday March 30th), the venue for the Munster Senior Football Semi-Final between Cork and Kerry was discussed. The game was originally fixed for Páirc Uí Rinn given the unavailability of Páirc Uí Chaoimh, in the expectation that Páirc Uí Rinn would hold 15,000 spectators. Following an independent statutory annual health and safety inspection which identified a number of issues at the ground, the capacity was reduced to 9,200 and even If all of the required works are completed on time, the maximum capacity that can be achieved at the venue is 11,000,' a Munster Council statement said.

'Given the average attendance of the last three Cork v Kerry matches in the Munster Senior Football Championship held at Páirc Uí Chaoimh is in excess of 22,000, (not including the Covid restricted match in 2020), Munster Council decided to move the 2022 Munster Semi-Final between the teams to Fitzgerald Stadium Killarney on Saturday May 7th at the earlier start time of 6pm. It is also expected that this game will form a double header with Munster LFGA (further details to follow).'