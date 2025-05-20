Cork face Mayo in All-Ireland U14 semi-finals

CORK will face Mayo in the 2025 All-Ireland LGFA U14 Platinum Championship semi-finals following a hard-earned victory over Meath.

Ioannis O’Connell’s Cork LGFA U14A panel have been on a terrific run of form so far this year. West Cork LGFA is well represented on the inter-county panel with Aibhlinn McCarthy, Aoife Harte, Aoife Walsh, Kate Collins, Niamh Doyle (all Ibane Ladies), Emily Conlon, Niamh O’Sullivan (both St Colum’s), Grace O’Sullivan (Tadgh Mac Cárthaigh) and Nell Kinsella (Kilmacabea) each playing important roles in Cork’s run to the All-Ireland semi-finals. The young Rebels claimed a provincial title back in April, overcoming Clare in a midweek Munster U14A decider held in Brosna.

A 1-10 to 1-6 victory was attained thanks to Anna O’Mullane (1-3),Fia Comerford (0-3), Kate O’Connell (0-2), Laura O’Mullane and Michela Moynihan (0-1 each) scores.

That outcome qualified Cork for the All-Ireland LGFA blitzes. Held at the GAA National Games Development Centre in Dublin, the Cork U14s were handed a tough Series Stage 1 Blitz draw.

Playing three games in quick succession, the outcome of matches with Galway, Derry and Kildare decided the Rebels’ ranking and All-Ireland U14 knockout stage opponents.

A 3-5 to 2-4 loss in their opening game against a talented Galway team was followed by back-to-back wins over Derry (7-8 to 0-2) and Kildare (4-3 to 0-3). Those results secured Ioannis O’Connell’s side an All-Ireland Platinum quarter-final meeting with Meath.

Once again, the Cork U14’s underlined their talent with another gutsy display and hard-earned 3-10 to 0-8 victory last Saturday.

Kilmacabea’s Nell Kinsella led the way with six points. Cork’s other scores were provided by Michaela Moynihan (1-2), Kate O’Connell (1-1), Laura O’Mullane (1-0) and Abbie Ní Scannlain (0-2).

‘It took a full panel performance (to beat Meath) with all girls getting minutes out on the pitch,’ Cork LGFA U14A manager Ioannis O’Connell told the Southern Star. ‘Our defensive structure is what won us the game. It was right in the balance up to and including the last 5 minutes. ‘That was when we tagged on a third goal and a few extra points to seal the win. Every player who put on a Cork jersey out in a great performance today.’

As O’Connell alluded to, it took a full Cork panel’s effort to get over the line against a well drilled Meath outfit. Aoife Walsh did an outstanding job marking the Leinster side’s standout forward, Ríona Murphy, daughter of former Meath inter-county forward Ollie Murphy. Leah Mylod, Aoife Harte, Nell Kinsella and Abbie Ní Scannlain also stood out.

The Rebels’ reward for safely negotiating their quarter-final is a last-four meeting with Mayo. The Connacht side came through the toughest of examinations in their 3-12 to 3-9 quarter-final defeat of Kildare last weekend. Cork and Mayo’s All-Ireland semi-final has been penciled in for Saturday, May 24th, with a venue and throw-in time yet to be announced.

Hopefully, Ionnais O’Connell’s young panel can continue their terrific run and reach an All-Ireland final against either Clare or Galway later this summer.