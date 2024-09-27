Coombes set to make 100th Munster appearance

GAVIN COOMBES is set to make his 100th appearance for Munster this weekend when the province faces Zebre Parma in the Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi in Parma (Kick off 3pm). The Skibbereen man made his Munster debut as an Academy player in the opening game of the 2018/19 season against the Cheetahs and went on to make eight more appearances over the campaign.

His 2020/21 season was groundbreaking, as he scored 15 tries in 22 appearances, a new record for the most tries in one season for the province, and included a try on his Champions Cup debut against Harlequins. He was then named Munster Rugby’s youngest ever Player of the Year at the end of that season.

He missed the start of the 22/23 season due to injury, but returned to score 14 tries in 22 Munster appearances in the club’s URC title winning year.

Last season he played in all 25 games, with 20 of those in the starting XV, playing at number eight and in the second-row. He continued is try-scoring prowess and finished the season with seven tries to his name.

He has represented Ireland internationally on numerous occasions, including with the U20s, Ireland A, and the Ireland senior squad.

For the game against Zebre there are four personnel changes to the side that secured a 35-33 bonus-point win against Connacht last weekend in Thomond Park.

Bantry's Josh Wycherley and Oli Jager come into the front-row while Tony Butler and Calvin Nash come into the backline.

Rosscarbery's John Hodnett, who scored a try in last weekends win, will start in the back-row with Fineen Wycherley named in the second-row.

Munster: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Shane Daly, Tom Farrell, Thaakir Abrahams; Tony Butler, Craig Casey; Josh Wycherley, Diarmuid Barron (c), Oli Jager; Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley; Ruadhán Quinn, John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Niall Scannell, Jeremy Loughman, John Ryan, Jack Daly, Jack O’Donoghue, Conor Murray, Bryan Fitzgerald, Shay McCarthy.

The game is live on RTÉ and Premier Sports.