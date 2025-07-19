Conor Lehane embracing the hype as Cork hurlers close in on Liam MacCarthy Cup

CONOR Lehane has experienced plenty of highs and lows in a Cork jersey since breaking into the senior hurling set-up as a fresh-faced 19-year-old back in 2011.

One thing that has never wavered is the support of the Cork hurling public – and Sunday will be no exception as the Rebel Army heads to Croke Park, hoping to end a 20-year wait for the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

Lehane understands the build-up better than most, even if the players are somewhat shielded from it.

‘The hype is unreal – it’s the way it should be really,’ the Midleton forward told The Southern Star. ‘If no one cared, you’d be savage over that as well!’

While younger players might try to block out the noise, Lehane has learned that embracing it is healthier.

‘When you’re younger, you probably try and run from it to stay focused. But trying to hide from it too much just stresses you out. You should nearly embrace the hype to a certain extent.

‘When we’re going out on the pitch, seeing the crowd support and people talking about it everywhere – on social media, in conversations – it’s unbelievable. The excitement is what makes it. The fans and the supporters are what make the sport what it is. It’s great to be involved, but it’s nothing without that. When it’s hyped up, we’ll drive it on.’

Cork’s momentum has only grown since their unforgettable Munster SHC final shootout win over Limerick, in which Lehane converted one of the penalties. A seven-goal semi-final demolition of Dublin followed, and now the Rebels are favourites heading into a showdown with Tipperary.

It’s a time for calm heads, and Lehane – now closing in on 60 senior appearances – has seen enough to know Cork’s younger players can handle the heat.

‘The one thing I do know is that the younger lads take big games in their stride,’ he said. ‘I don’t know how, especially when I compare it to myself and the panic and stress I used to put on myself before a big game.

‘I see these lads at 20 or 21 and it’s not knocking a shake out of them. That’s very impressive. You nearly get upset with yourself that you weren’t like that at their age – they’re so confident.’

He believes their underage success has played a key role.

‘They’ve been involved in huge games. My own age group didn’t have as much success at underage, but this group has won Munsters and All-Irelands at U20 and minor. You can see how it stands to them at senior level. It’s unreal to see.’

Lehane, who’s made an impact off the bench during an injury-hit 2025, hopes to contribute again on final day.

‘Everyone has your back no matter what,’ he added. ‘If someone’s injured or going through a tough time, there’s support. It’s not left up to one person – it’s spread out.’