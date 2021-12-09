Sport

COMPETITION: Win 'PUNDIT,' football's original trivia game

December 9th, 2021 8:00 AM

Pundit is the perfect Christmas present for the sports lover in your life!

PUNDIT, football’s original trivia game is now available in Ireland and we've got one to give away!

Pundit consists of more than 1,000 questions spread across 10 different categories including the World Cup, Champions League and Premier League in the 00’s.

It's the perfect Christmas present for the sports lover in your life!

For more information visit www.punditgames.com

We have one game to give away to our readers. To enter simply answer the question below and fill in our entry form.

Who was Chelsea's manager when they won their first Premier League title in the 2004-05 season?

