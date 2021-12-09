COMPETITION: Win 'PUNDIT,' football's original trivia game

PUNDIT, football’s original trivia game is now available in Ireland and we've got one to give away!
Pundit consists of more than 1,000 questions spread across 10 different categories including the World Cup, Champions League and Premier League in the 00’s.
It's the perfect Christmas present for the sports lover in your life!
Dec, 2021
FREE 12-page West Cork winter motoring guide; Full report after Storm Barras brutal bashing of West Cork; Lough Hyne in crisis; How our postmen delivered Christmas; Beara minors major win; Top sports books for this Christmas
For more information visit www.punditgames.com
We have one game to give away to our readers. To enter simply answer the question below and fill in our entry form.