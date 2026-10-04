CLUB NOTES: St Oliver Plunkett's and Ballinascarthy combination Owen Gaels win U18 hurling title over Tracton

ILEN ROVERS: The minor boys beat Aghinagh in the Mid Cork Division 2 championship final, 2-11 to 1-10. They led 1-8 to 0-3 at half-time. The lads dug in deep and came out with the win. They now progress to the county series. A great morning of football was on display in Church Cross for the John D Whooley Memorial Plate and Cup finals. Matches took place between Ilen Rovers, Kilmacabea, Tadhg MacCarthaigh and Clann na nGael. A special mention to Seán Connolly and Caroline Whooley and family for presenting the medals and programmes. The U8 girls played their final game of the season against Kilmacabea and Castlehaven. Thanks to mentors Cáit Keohane, Seán Casey, Maeve O’Sullivan, James Draper and Andrew Swanton. The U6 boys had their last field session. Indoor sessions will resume in Rath later this year. Contact Dominic if any U6 boy wants to come along. The U16 girls lost their county B semi-final. Thanks to all the players and their mentors, Ger Carey, James Brown, Yvonne Crowley, Yvonne O'Flynn, Marieke Connolly and Joanne Hickey.

KILBRITTAIN: Kilbrittain got their Carbery Junior C Hurling Championship campaign off to a winning start with a 2-12 to 0-16 win over Argideen Rangers. John Joe Butler opened the scoring from a free for Argideen as two pointed frees from Pat O’Mahony opened the Kilbrittain account. Scores from Joe Murphy, Donal Lawton and Robert Hennessey put Argideen ahead before the evergreen Alan Hayes added a point for Kilbrittain. Butler converted a free before Hennessey added his second to stretch Argideen’s lead. What may have been the score of the game came next as Donnacha O’Mahony plucked a dropping ball from the air and gave a good offload to Daniel Dollard who pointed. Argideen dominated the next fifteen minutes with points from Hennessey, Butler, Lawton, David Deasy, and John Deasy while Kilbrittain had scores from Ciaran Byrne and Denis Murphy. Argideen led at half-time, 0-12 to 0-6. Kilbrittain quickly settled through Eamon Lyons and Alan Hayes points. Kilbrittain started to come to life, with the experienced Ross Cashman, Pat O’Mahony, Eamon Lyons and Alan Hayes all making telling contributions. Lyons made no mistake from a penalty to narrow the gap. Then three minutes later a long speculative lobbing ball from Gerry Coughlan deceived Richard Smith in the Argideen goal and ended up in the net. Only 2-8 to 0-15 down, Kilbrittain pushed for the equaliser. Two frees from Lyons and a screamer from Hayes put Kilbrittain two in front with nine minutes to go. A tense few minutes followed, but substitute Killian Galvin sealed the win. Kilbrittain now play Bandon away on Friday night, with Clonakilty on the horizon too. Team: Steven Hayes; Liam Ryan, Ross Cashman, Cathal O’Sullivan; Maurice Fielding, Eamon Lyons (1-3), Gerry Coughlan (1-0); Pat O’Mahony (0-2), Daniel Dollard (0-1); Donnacha O’Mahony, James Wall, Darragh Hayes; Ciaran Byrne (0-1), Alan Hayes (0-3), Denis Murphy (0-1). Subs: Killian Galvin (0-1) for Byrne, Sean O’Brien for Murphy (both 38), C Byrne for Wall (50).

O’DONOVAN ROSSA: The U14 boys footballers who won the Premier 2 County Cup Title with victory against Erin's Own. A great day for the club and a fine reward for years of hard work which has been put in by this team together with coaches and parents. The U8 boys played their final game of the season against Ilen Rovers. Massive thank you also to Kevin O’Donovan for presenting the boys with their medals. The U16 ladies lost the county C semi-final against Cloyne, 4-13 to 3-15. The junior footballers lost a close league final to Newcestown, 1-16 to 0-14.

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OWEN GAELS: Owen Gaels beat Tracton 1-18 to 2-12 in the U18 Division 2 West hurling championship final played in Ballinspittle. The Plunkett’s and Ballinascarthy amalgamation now move onto the county stages.