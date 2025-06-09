Clonakilty Community College and Skibbereen Community School to clash in Corn Uí Mhuirí

WE will have a West Cork derby in the 2025/26 Corn Uí Mhuirí after Clonakilty Community College and Skibbereen Community School were drawn together in the same group.

Both schools will hope to make it through to the knockout stages, having missed out in the previous campaign. The Clon and Skibb schools are joined in Group 4 by serial Corn Uí Mhuirí winners St Brendan’s College Killarney and Coláiste Choilm Ballincollig.

Hamilton High School was the top performing Cork team in last season’s Munster competition, qualifying for the semi-finals where they lost to eventual champions Mercy Mounthawk Tralee. The Bandon school has been drawn in Group 2 alongside Patrician Academy Mallow and two Kerry teams, IS Killorglin and Presentation Milltown. Hammies will look to kick on after a memorable season that included winning the Simcox Cup title for the first time.

The 2025/26 TUS Corn Uí Mhuirí draw is as follows:

Group 1: PS Inbhear Scéine Kenmare, St Francis Rochestown, CBS HS Clonmel, St Flannan’s Ennis.

Group 2: Hamilton HS Bandon, Patrician Academy Mallow, IS Killorglin, Presentation Milltown.

Group 3: Mercy Mounthawk Tralee, Cashel CS, Tralee CBS, St Pat’s Castleisland.

Group 4: St Brendan’s College Killarney, Clonakilty CC, Skibbereen CS, Coláiste Choilm Ballincollig.