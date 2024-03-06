Sport

Clonakilty CC grab last minute winner to advance to Simcox Cup Final

March 6th, 2024 5:30 PM

By Sean Holland

The Clonakilty CC team that won their Simcox Cup semi-final on Wednesday. (Photo: @clongaa on X)

Clonakilty Community College: 1-12

St Francis College Rochestown: 1-11

CLONAKILTY Community College defeated St Francis College Rochestown in the Simcox Cup semi-final at Ovens on Wednesday afternoon.

Ardfield's Seán Whelton was the hero for Clon as his last gasp point sent the West Cork school into the final with Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh their opponents in waiting.

Clonakilty led 0-6 to 0-5 at the half, with both teams having a man sent off just before the break. Cork U20 stars Olan O'Donovan and Darragh Gough did the damage on the scoreboard in the opening half for Clon.

Clonakilty led by three points heading into added time before Rochestown were awarded a penalty. Tomás Vaughan slotted the spot kick to leave the sides level. With extra time looming there was still time for Whelton who dissected the posts, sending Clonakilty into the final.

Scorers:

Clonakilty Community College: D Gough 1-6 (0-1 f), O O’Donovan 0-3 (0-1 f), D Kenneally, T Cullinane, S Whelton 0-1 each.

St Francis College Rochestown: T Vaughan 1-6 (1-0 pen, 0-2 f), E O’Flynn 0-3 (0-1 f, 0-1 m), D McCarthy, P McGrath 0-1 each.

CLONAKILTY COMMUNITY COLLEGE: D Walsh (Clonakilty); O Blackburn (Clonakilty), S O’Regan (Clonakilty), K Hennessy (Ibane Gaels); D Moloney (Ibane Gaels), E Cullinane (St Mary’s), M Murphy (Clonakilty); C Twohig (Kilmeen), D Kenneally (Clonakilty); J Crowley (Ibane Gaels), T Cullinane (Owen Gaels), O Harrington (Kilmeen); D Gough (Clonakilty, capt), O O’Donovan (Ibane Gaels), S Whelton (St James’).

Subs: S Maguire (Castlehaven) for K Hennessy (47), C O’Mahony (Clonakilty) for J Crowley (59).

ST FRANCIS COLLEGE ROCHESTOWN: Joe Lyons (Nemo Rangers); T O’Brien (Nemo Rangers), N O’Shea (Nemo Rangers), S O’Rourke (Douglas); C O’Keeffe (Douglas, capt), J Burke (Douglas), C O’Neill (Nemo Rangers); D Reddington (Douglas), C Hallihan (Douglas); D McCarthy (Douglas), R Hanley (Douglas), C Yelland (Nemo Rangers); E O’Flynn (Douglas), T Vaughan (Carrigaline), P McGrath (Douglas).

Subs: Joe Lyons (Nemo Rangers) for D McCarthy, D O’Sullivan (Nemo Rangers) for P McGrath (both 45), R Sisk (Crosshaven) for N O’Shea (55, inj).

Referee: Brendan Barry Murphy (Aghabullogue).

*****

