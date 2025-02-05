Check out this weekend's West Cork League fixtures

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 7TH
OBrienWaterServices.com Championship: 8pm, Skibbereen Celtic v Spartak Mossgrove.
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 9TH
PremierHiSpecCars.com Premier Division: 11am, Bunratty United v Drinagh Rangers B; 11am, Dunmanway Town v Togher Celtic; 2.30pm, Beara United v Clonakilty Soccer Club; 2.30pm, Castletown Celtic v Drinagh Rangers.
OBrienWaterServices.com Championship: 11am, Baltimore v Castlelack; 2.30pm, Aultagh Celtic v Lyre Rovers; 2.30pm, Bay Rovers v Aultagh Celtic B; 2.30pm, Mizen Hob v Ardfield.
Fusion Home Decor WCL Women's 7's Premier Division: 1.15pm, Drinagh Rangers v Beara United; 2.30pm, Drinagh Rangers B v Aultagh Celtic; 12pm, Dunmanway Town v Mizen AFC.