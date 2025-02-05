Southern Star Ltd. logo
Check out this weekend's West Cork League fixtures

February 5th, 2025 9:00 AM

By Southern Star Team

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 7TH

OBrienWaterServices.com Championship: 8pm, Skibbereen Celtic v Spartak Mossgrove.

 

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 9TH

PremierHiSpecCars.com Premier Division: 11am, Bunratty United v Drinagh Rangers B; 11am, Dunmanway Town v Togher Celtic; 2.30pm, Beara United v Clonakilty Soccer Club; 2.30pm, Castletown Celtic v Drinagh Rangers.

OBrienWaterServices.com Championship: 11am, Baltimore v Castlelack; 2.30pm, Aultagh Celtic v Lyre Rovers; 2.30pm, Bay Rovers v Aultagh Celtic B; 2.30pm, Mizen Hob v Ardfield.

Fusion Home Decor WCL Women's 7's Premier Division: 1.15pm, Drinagh Rangers v Beara United;  2.30pm, Drinagh Rangers B v Aultagh Celtic; 12pm, Dunmanway Town v Mizen AFC.

