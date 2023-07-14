Carbery v Duhallow for place in decider

CARBERY footballers will take on Duhallow in a semi-final of the Divisions/Colleges Premier Senior Football Championship next month.

This is a rematch of last year’s final in this section of the competition when Carbery came out on top, winning 0-16 to 0-15, to advance to the quarter-finals of the championship alongside club teams.

Having won the Tadhg Crowley Cup in 2022, Tim Buckley’s Carbery side have bypassed the unseeded section this year whereas Duhallow have beaten Muskerry twice and Imokilly to reach this stage of the competition. On other hand Carbery have yet to play a competitive game this season.

If Carbery defeat Duhallow on Wednesday, August 23rd in Páirc Uí Rinn (7.30pm), they go straight into the final four days later against UCC, on Sunday, August 27th, again at Páirc Uí Rinn (5.45pm).

Meanwhile, in the hurling section, UCC take on Avondhu in the semi-final and the winner will play Imokilly in the final.