Carbery Rangers and Barryroe Scór five county titles

BY JOHN TARRANT

WEST Cork GAA clubs revealed their talents at the County Scór Sinsear finals hosted in the Éire Óg GAA Pavilion, Ovens.

Excellent fare delighted an appreciative audience in the cultural orientated programme with outright honours collected by teams from Carbery and Duhallow. Participating clubs offered an abundance of cultural entertainment before Carbery Rangers collected a four-timer with Barryroe adding a further popular win for West Cork.

Isabelle Moore (Carbery Rangers) continued on her winning ways to grab the spoils at solo singing with a splendid rendition of ‘The Orchard’. And Isabelle’s mum Elaine emerged best at recitation with a self-penned piece titled ‘The Mother of the Groom’.

Carbery Rangers confirmed their place as the top combination in the Ballad Group, their double fare of ‘Ned of the Hill’ and ‘Tá Mó Chleamhnas Deanta’ completed back-to-back county titles for the impressive Ross quintet.

Barryroe’s Instrumental Music group savoured a triumph, offering plenty of foot-tapping per a selection of jigs and reels. Meanwhile, Carbery Rangers’ Novelty Act delivered a top-drawer performance to collect a popular win from their production of ‘That Takes the Biscuit’.

Rachel Hodnett from St James compered the proceedings, Cork Scór Chairman Tony McAulliffe and Cultural Officer John O’Mahony presented the prizes to the winners. The victors go forward to represent Cork in the Munster Senior Scór semi-final on a trip to Pallasgreen, Co. Limerick on Saturday, March 29th.

The county prize-winners were: Solo Singing: 1. Isabelle Moore (Carbery Rangers); Recitation: 1. Elaine Moore (Carbery Rangers); Ballad Group: 1. Carbery Rangers (Elaine Moore, Isabelle Moore, Claire O’Regan, Sinéad O’Regan, Catriona Collins); Novelty Act: 1. Carbery Rangers (Elaine Moore, Claire O’Regan, Emma O’Flynn, Ríona Hill, Eileen McSweeney, Eilís Duggan, Breeda Hurley); Instrumental Music: 1. Barryroe (Roisín Ni Bhuachalla, Jeremy Bolger, Donal Ó Buachalla, Tomás Ó Buachalla); Set Dancing: 1. Boherbue; Question Time: 1. Millstreet.