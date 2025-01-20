Carbery GAA to mark its centenary year in style

CARBERY GAA is determined to mark its centenary in style and has outlined a number of exciting events it has planned for the year ahead.

It is 100 years since the formation of the Carbery Board (1925-2025), and a host of special centenary events to mark this unique occasion have been drawn up, including the Carbery GAA Centenary Ball that will take place at the end of this year, which is planned to sign off on a special year in style.

In December just gone, Carbery GAA President Seamus Coakley unveiled a special plaque at Bandon GAA Club to commemorate the founding members and also to launch the division’s centenary celebrations. At the end of this year, at Carbery GAA’s annual convention, these celebrations will be brought to a close with the unveiling of a second plaque at Kilbrittan GAA Club.

In May it is planned to hold a Lá na gClub to incorporate all of the clubs and schools in the Carbery division.

‘This event will be a celebration of all of our members, and is aimed to showcase the huge amount of work done at grassroots level in a celebration of colour, music, events and displays that highlight the sporting, social and economic activities of our clubs throughout the division,’ Carbery GAA explained.

‘At the end of the summer Carbery Scór will unveil a programme of musical, historical and heritage based events that will display our finest talents from throughout Carbery in all their finery, in an event that is sure to delight those of us who welcome the diverse nature that music, Scór and story-telling bring to our association.’

Also, to commemorate Carbery’s centenary year, special centenary medals are being commissioned for the winners of the division’s marquee competitions and these will be presented on a once-off basis to mark the centenary year. There’s a lot to look forward to in the months ahead.