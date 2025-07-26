Upcoming Bandon farm walk

A farm walk will take place at the farm of Glenn Forde at Ballinadee in Bandon this Friday July 25th, one of Teagasc’s farmyard design events during farm safety week. The Forde family were the overall winner of the 2024 Carbery Milk Quality and Sustainability Awards.

The walk is run in cooperation with Bandon Co-op and Carbery, while Teagasc continue to focus on the careful thought and detailed design that goes into farmyards.

Farmyards must be functional for livestock and crop enterprises, but they must also facilitate safe efficient movement of people, livestock and farm machinery. Clear separation of people, livestock and machinery must be in place throughout the farmyard to safely manage farm tasks, and pedestrian routes must and should avoid contact with livestock and machinery.

The Accelerated Capital Allowances for farm safety scheme allows farmers to write off 50% of the cost of eligible equipment each year over two years, instead of the standard eight years. The list of eligible equipment under this scheme was expanded this year to include fixed livestock handling units, flood lights, livestock monitors and sliding or roller doors. For cattle farmers, cattle crushes, races, and calving gates are also eligible for the capital allowances. The walk takes place at Eircode P72 YW59 on Friday July 25th at 11am.