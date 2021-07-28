Sport

BRONZE BULLETS! Emily Hegarty and Irish women's four win bronze medal at Olympics!

July 28th, 2021 2:15 AM

By Kieran McCarthy

Ireland's Emily Hegarty, Fiona Murtagh, Eimear Lambe and Aifric Keogh celebrate winning the bronze medal. (Photo: Morgan Treacy/INPHO)

Share this article

SKIBBEREEN rower Emily Hegarty (22) and the Ireland women's four crew have won a brilliant bronze medal at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Hegarty and her team-mates - Fiona Murtagh, Eimear Lambe and Aifric Keogh - produced a stunning performance in the early hours of Wednesday morning to win Ireland's first medal at these Games, and just the country's second-ever Olympic rowing medal.

Fourth after 500 metres and fifth at the halfway point in this A final, the Irish boat turned on the power in the second half of the race to pass out both China and Great Britain as they stormed into second place, with both Australia and The Netherlands out in front.

By the end, Australia (6:15.37) just edged out The Netherlands (6:15.71) for gold, and there in third place was the fast-moving Irish boat (6:20.46) ahead of Great Britain, China and Poland.

This is an incredible result for the Irish four of Hegarty, Murtagh, Lambe and Keogh who qualified for the Olympics at the final Olympic qualification regatta in Lucerne in May.

Get to know our Olympic medallist Emily Hegarty here.

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.



Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.