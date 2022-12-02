Beamish Cup champs Lyre start title defence against Togher

HOLDERS Lyre Rovers will take on 2019 champions Togher Celtic in the first round of this season’s Beamish Cup.

The first and second-round draws for the competition, which gets underway on January 8th, were made on Thursday night, and threw up some mouth-watering clashes, including the meeting of Mizen Hob A and Drinagh Rangers A.

BEAMISH CUP ROUND 1: Mizen Hob A v Drinagh Rangers A, Bunratty United v Clonakilty Soccer Club, Togher Celtic v Lyre Rovers, Clonakilty United v Baltimore.

BEAMISH CUP ROUND 2: Riverside Athletic v Togher Celtic/Lyre Rovers, Mizen Hob B v Beara United, Bunratty United/Clonakilty Soccer Club v Clonakilty United/Baltimore, Courtmacsherry v Dunmanway Town, Castletown Celtic v Castlelack, Mizen Hob A/Drinagh Rangers A v Drinagh Rangers B, Sullane v Skibbereen, Kilgoban Celtic v Aultagh Celtic.