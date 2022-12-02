Sport

Beamish Cup champs Lyre start title defence against Togher

December 2nd, 2022 1:10 PM

By Kieran McCarthy

The Lyre Rovers' team celebrate after their victory over Clonakilty Soccer Club in the Beamish Cup final at Skibbereen.

Share this article

HOLDERS Lyre Rovers will take on 2019 champions Togher Celtic in the first round of this season’s Beamish Cup. 

The first and second-round draws for the competition, which gets underway on January 8th, were made on Thursday night, and threw up some mouth-watering clashes, including the meeting of Mizen Hob A and Drinagh Rangers A.

BEAMISH CUP ROUND 1: Mizen Hob A v Drinagh Rangers A, Bunratty United v Clonakilty Soccer Club, Togher Celtic v Lyre Rovers, Clonakilty United v Baltimore.

BEAMISH CUP ROUND 2: Riverside Athletic v Togher Celtic/Lyre Rovers, Mizen Hob B v Beara United, Bunratty United/Clonakilty Soccer Club v Clonakilty United/Baltimore, Courtmacsherry v Dunmanway Town, Castletown Celtic v Castlelack, Mizen Hob A/Drinagh Rangers A v Drinagh Rangers B, Sullane v Skibbereen, Kilgoban Celtic v Aultagh Celtic.

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.