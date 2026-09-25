Anniversary of IRA Volunteer, Diarmuid O’Neill

THIS September marks the 30th anniversary of Diarmuid O’Neill, an IRA volunteer who at 27-years old was executed by London police on September 23, 1996.

He was one of the last volunteers to die during the current phase of the freedom struggle. He is buried in Timoleague cemetery.

Every year since Diarmuid’s killing in 1996, Clonakilty Sinn Féin led by Cionnaith Ó Súilleabháin (who sadly passed in 2025) organised an annual commemorative ceremony at his graveside. Prominent elected Sinn Féin representatives from the 32 counties have spoken at these commemorations over the years including Michelle O’Néill, Martin Ferris, Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire, Tomás Gould and Ruairí Ó Murchú to name but a few.

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Diarmuid O’Neill grew up in London and was conscious from a young age of the Irish cause for justice and freedom. The sacrifices of the 1981 hunger strikers had a big impact on his political thinking. Rather than being a spectator he decided he wanted to play his part in the struggle and made the supreme sacrifice 30 years ago in September of 1996.

Diarmuid’s family have lived in the West Cork area for many years now. His father Eoghan and brother Shane and his mother Terry, who died in 2024 and is now buried with her son in the family plot Timoleague.

The family attend the annual ceremonies remembering Diarmuid and the cause which he espoused.

Danny Morrison, Belfast will give the main oration for the 30th anniversary on September 27. People can assemble at the cemetery at 12.30pm.

Danny was the editor of An Phoblacht during the 1981 hunger strikes, is a former political prisoner and since has written numerous books, Rebel Columns, The Good Old IRA, Then the Walls Came Down and On the back of the Swallow’.

On the Saturday night before the main event on the Sunday there will be a ballad session in O’Donovan’s Hotel Clonakilty at 9.30pm.

Tá an choiste chuimhneacháin ag súil le daoine ó gach chearn den tír, teacht go Tigh Molaige/ Timoleague don lá . Beidh fáilte roimh gach éinne.