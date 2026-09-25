Memorial marker for US Naval Air Station

THE dedication of a memorial marker commemorating the U S Naval Air Station Whiddy Island took place at the Quays in Bantry on Saturday September 12. John Shanahan, Commander of the National Capital Commandery of the Naval Order of the United States, welcomed the guests.

Children from Gaelscoil Bheanntraí sang the national anthems of Ireland and the United States.

Among those in attendance were Cllr Danny Collins, Cllr Caroline Cronin and Cllr Finbarr Harrington.

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LCDR Ralph Day, USN project executive, thanked the Bantry partners whose support helped to make the project possible including: the Maritime Hotel; Tony O’Shea and Scott Hornibrook; the committee of Bantry Development & Tourism; Eileen O’Shea; and Tim O’Leary of Whiddy Island.

He also announced the winners of the poster competition whose entries were submitted by students of Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí.

Flowers were presented to the pupils from Gaelscoil Bheanntraí and will be taken by boat by Tim O’Leary to be scattered at the former air station site.

Following the ceremony, guests gathered at the Maritime Hotel for an enjoyable afternoon of refreshments and conversation.