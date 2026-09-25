Union Hall to transform into a village-wide art gallery

UNION Hall is set to become a village-wide gallery later this month with the launch of Idir Dhá Tíde (Between Two Tides), a three-day arts festival celebrating creativity, talent and community spirit.

Taking place from Friday September 25 to Sunday 27, the festival will bring together visual art, sculpture, film, documentary, poetry, installations and audio works, with exhibitions, screenings and creative demonstrations taking place in venues and spaces throughout Union Hall.

The idea is to make the whole village a gallery, with artwork displayed in the windows of local homes and businesses and creative installations and pop-up events appearing in unexpected places.

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Idir Dhá Tíde has been organised entirely by local volunteers, without funding, with the support of Cnoc Buí, the Union Hall Development Group and many others.

“It really is a case of Meitheal in action,” said a spokesperson for the organisers. “The idea was to celebrate the huge amount of creativity in and around Union Hall and create something that the whole community could enjoy. We wanted to make the village itself part of the exhibition, so you never quite know where you might come across a piece of art, a film, an installation or a performance.”

Among the festival highlights will be an exhibition at Cnoc Buí Community Arts Centre, featuring work by John Kelly, Tom Climent, Catherine Weld, Christina Todesco Kelly and many more.

Cnoc Buí will also host a screening of Sáile, a 45-minute Irish-language documentary featuring actor and sea swimmer Carrie Crowley, exploring our deep-rooted connection with the sea, on Saturday 26 September at 7.30pm.

The Community Hall will become the festival’s Interactive Zone on Saturday and Sunday from 12–6pm, with artwork on display alongside workshops, talks and demonstrations including lace-making, watercolour, textiles and jewellery making.

There will also be plenty of creative pop-ups and unexpected artistic interventions throughout the village.

The festival opens on Friday September 25 with a community feast in the Community Hall from 7pm to 11pm. On Saturday evening, Poems, a Play & Pints takes place in Dinty’s at 8.30pm.

The festival will come to a close on Sunday at 7pm at the Dock Wall, with local musicians providing the soundtrack for an informal wrap party.