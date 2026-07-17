Six year Ambulance pay rates dispute resolved

A six-year pay dispute over pay rates in the National Ambulance Service (NAS) has been resolved after SIPTU members overwhelmingly accepted Labour Court proposals today.

In accepting the proposals, ambulance personnel working as emergency medical technicians, paramedics, advance paramedics and paramedic supervisors will see significant pay rises.

99% of members voted in favour of the Labour Court recommendation.

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These pay rises include up to 23% for paramedics and 20% for Medical Emergency Technicians as well as pay rises for other grades involved

'We welcome the overwhelming decision of SIPTU members working it the NAS in accepting these proposals. The results indicates that the Labour Court recommendation definitely addressed the issues at the heart of this dispute,' said SIPTU Ambulance sector orgainser, John McCamley.

'These proposals will see our members receive the recognition and respect that they deserve by bringing them in line with other health professionals.'

Around 200 frontline ambulance personnel went on a 24-hour strike in May following the HSE's failure to implement the recommendations of an independent report on updating salary scales to reflect changes in responsibilities and workload.

'It is deeply regrettable that SIPTU members had to take industrial action to resolve this long-standing dispute. Ambulance personnel want to serve the public and carry out their duties.'

He extended his gratitude to all ambulance personnel for their determination and fortitude in achieving this 'seismic achievement' and bringing this dispute to a successful conclusion.