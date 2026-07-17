Cork is Ireland's ice cream capital!

Cork has been revealed as the country's ice cream capital for 2025 following new data released from Mo'od Ice Cream,

The rebel county had the highest total sales in the country and is leading again this year, while Dublin is in second place, followed by Kerry in third.

The data also shows that Sunday May 26th was the biggest ice cream sales day of 2026 so far. This day marked the beginning of a record-breaking heatwave as temperatures climbed to 30 degrees later that week.

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The data also shows that the remains Ireland's most popular choice, with over 16,000 99s sold on the hottest day of the year to date on June 26th. It also showed that Sunday is officially Ireland's busiest day of the week for ice-cream.

Caitrion McCann, brand manager at Mo'od Ice Cream congratulated Cork on being crowned Ireland's ice crean capital.