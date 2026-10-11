Barryroe and St Mary’s set for Carbery junior A football final showdown

IT’S Barryroe v St Mary’s in this year’s Bandon Co-Op Carbery junior A football final.

Barryroe are back in the divisional decider for the first time since 2023 when they won the Mick McCarthy Cup for the first time. The boys in blue got the better of Tadhg MacCarthaigh in their semi-final, winning 1-13 to 0-13 with Luke Murphy’s goal the key score.

St Mary’s are in a second successive junior A football final after they produced a superb comeback to shock St James in their semi-final on Sunday. Trailing 0-8 to 0-3 eleven minutes into the second half, the Saints rallied to eventually win 2-10 to 0-10, with Darren O’Donovan and Michael O’Driscoll scoring the goals.

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St Mary’s will be eager to go one better than last season when they lost to Kilmacabea in the decider. The Saints’ last Carbery JAFC title success was in 2014.

Adding to St Mary’s excitement, the hurlers are also in their final, taking on Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas next Sunday in Dunmanway.

Don't miss Thursday's Southern Star for the best coverage of the Carbery GAA championships